Sinds de lancering van Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout als PS Plus game schoot de populariteit van de game als een raket de lucht in. De bonen in Fall Guys zijn in ieder geval klaar voor meer avontuur en plezier, want het tweede seizoen van Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is inmiddels een feit. Update 1.09 is beschikbaar om te downloaden en is zo’n 3.5GB groot.
In het tweede seizoen van Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout draait het allemaal om de Middeleeuwen en dit is duidelijk terug te zien in de verschillende kostuums. Verkleed je als ridder, heks, tovenaar, draak en nog veel meer, de opties voor kostuums zijn zeer divers.
Ook zijn er vier nieuwe levels te vinden in de game en al deze nieuwe beschikbare content kun je in de launch trailer hieronder terugzien. Tot slot kan je ook de patch notes hieronder bekijken voor meer specifieke details.
- New Feature – The Show Selector: Time-Limited Shows give players new ways to enjoy their favourite rounds types by selecting which Show they want to play!
- New Feature – Nameplates: Mix and Match customisable Banners and Nameplates to compliment your Fall Guy’s attire!
- New Feature – Random Outfit Generator: Press triangle on the customiser screen until you get a combination of items you like!
- Improvement – See your party members fall alongside you while waiting for matchmaking to complete.
- Improvement – Fall Guys now have more responsive mantling up ledges.
- Improvement – Visual updates to many levels
- New Level – Knight Fever: Our hardest gauntlet level yet.
- New Level – Wall Guys: Cooperate with other players to traverse castle walls.
- New Level – Egg Siege: A brand new Egg Scramble map with moving drawbridges!
- New Level – Hoopsie Legends: A Solo Hoopsie Round with moveable blocks.
- Plethora of new customisation options – costumes, faceplates, colour palettes, emotes, and celebrations.
- Many bug fixes and optimisations.