Sinds de lancering van Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout als PS Plus game schoot de populariteit van de game als een raket de lucht in. De bonen in Fall Guys zijn in ieder geval klaar voor meer avontuur en plezier, want het tweede seizoen van Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is inmiddels een feit. Update 1.09 is beschikbaar om te downloaden en is zo’n 3.5GB groot.

In het tweede seizoen van Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout draait het allemaal om de Middeleeuwen en dit is duidelijk terug te zien in de verschillende kostuums. Verkleed je als ridder, heks, tovenaar, draak en nog veel meer, de opties voor kostuums zijn zeer divers.

Ook zijn er vier nieuwe levels te vinden in de game en al deze nieuwe beschikbare content kun je in de launch trailer hieronder terugzien. Tot slot kan je ook de patch notes hieronder bekijken voor meer specifieke details.