

Star Wars: Squadrons is nu ruim een week verkrijgbaar en zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen is het een geslaagde game, zeker als je het in virtual reality speelt. Toch is niet alles piekfijn in orde en daarom heeft EA Motive nu een nieuwe update voor de game uitgerold.

Het gaat om update 1.09 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden en die richt zich op het toevoegen van wat kleine features en natuurlijk worden er ook de nodige issues aangepakt. De patch notes zijn daarin het meest duidelijk en die tref je hieronder.