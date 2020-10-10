Star Wars: Squadrons is nu ruim een week verkrijgbaar en zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen is het een geslaagde game, zeker als je het in virtual reality speelt. Toch is niet alles piekfijn in orde en daarom heeft EA Motive nu een nieuwe update voor de game uitgerold.
Het gaat om update 1.09 die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden en die richt zich op het toevoegen van wat kleine features en natuurlijk worden er ook de nodige issues aangepakt. De patch notes zijn daarin het meest duidelijk en die tref je hieronder.
Fleet Battles Ranks
Fixed an issue where players could not be correctly placed in a rank after initial placement matches
- Players who have not started their placement matches will be able to place normally
- Players who have started their placement matches will have their remaining matches use the corrected system
- There will be no rank resets at this time
Controls
- Added options in the menu called “Controller Global Deadzone” and “Flight Stick Global Deadzone” which will allow you to modify the deadzone individually for standard controllers and Flight Sticks
- Adjusted the default input curves for Flight Sticks, which should make controls feel more responsive
VR
- Adjusted some of the visual effects in VR mode, specifically addressing the brightness and bloom when dropping bombs from your Starfighter
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Fleet Battles Tutorial could become incompletable if the player’s starfighter was destroyed at certain points during the exercise
- Fixed an issue where V-Sync would sometimes become disabled upon returning to the main menu
- Fixed a bug where the Imperial squadron was not visible in some instances during the opening cinematic for Dogfight mode
- Fixed an issue that was causing the 3000 series Nvidia GPUs to default to low quality graphics settings
- We’ve removed a couple of instances where development text was appearing in the game
- Fixed an issue ensuring VOIP (voice chat) toggles work as intended
- Fixed an issue on PC where single-player medals could be removed after playing other game modes. (NOTE: We are aware of this issue on console as well and a fix for that will be coming soon)
Stability
- Improved stability in the Spectator feature of online PvP modes
- Other general stability improvements and fixes