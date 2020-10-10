

Eind september bracht Hello Games de grote Origins update voor No Man’s Sky uit, die weer nieuwe content en features aan de game toevoegde. Nadat de update uitkwam, liepen spelers wel tegen diverse problemen aan. Nu is er weer een patch uitgebracht waarmee veel issues verleden tijd zijn geworden.

Patch 3.03 voor No Man’s Sky weegt 5GB en is nu te downloaden. Voor een simpele patch is 5GB best veel, maar uit de patch notes blijkt wel dat er een flinke lading problemen is aangepakt. Check de changelog hieronder voor alle gefixte issues.