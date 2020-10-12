Ontwikkelaar Crystal Dynamics heeft er vertrouwen in dat de reeds afgehaakte Marvel’s Avengers spelers terug gaan keren. Scot Amos, het hoofd van de studio, laat dat in een reactie aan Kotaku weten. Volgens hem is het team hard aan het werk om van Marvel’s Avengers de best mogelijke game te maken. Daarnaast geeft hij aan dat er nieuwe content aankomt, waaronder de toevoeging van Clint Barton en Kate Bishop. Tot slot wordt er benadrukt dat er goed naar de kritiek wordt geluisterd.

Marvel’s Avengers kwam afgelopen september op de PlayStation 4, pc en Xbox One uit. Console-eigenaren van de game krijgen gratis een PlayStation 5 of Xbox Series X versie zodra ze die consoles hebben aangeschaft. Onze review van Marvel’s Avengers lees je op de site. Het volledige bericht van Scot Amos staat hieronder. Denken jullie dat hij gelijk krijgt of stort de Helicarrier langzaam neer?

To our players: every day we fight to make the best game possible for our community. We have a great community management team at Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix who funnel all of your concerns, suggestions, and feedback to the development team daily. We are listening. We are making fixes, improvements, and additions as fast as we safely can to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we all aspire it to be.

As such, we have a number of new content pieces coming in the weeks ahead including: a totally new War Zone mission type called Tachyon Rifts, a new Outpost that’s a jumping off point for new story missions in the future, and AIM’s Cloning Lab, which requires a coordinated high-level group of four players to beat with new top-end loot rewards for finishing it. And in each of these updates we do tuning and bug fixing to enhance the overall experience.

In addition, we’ve announced two new Heroes coming in the near future: Kate Bishop in Operation: Taking AIM, and after that the double-feature Operation starring Clint Barton… this is the “two Hawkeyes” we mentioned in the last War Table. These new Operations pick up right from where the main Reassemble campaign ended in the core game and will propel the overall world story forward with new mysteries and villains, as well as new multi-player content.

Lastly, we will continue to add new content to the game in the coming months as we address issues and overall game balance, including loot distribution and quality of life features everyone is clamoring for to improve our day-to-day experience from accessibility to co-op communication tools to balancing the economy!

We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game.