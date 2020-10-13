

Quantum Error is al even in ontwikkeling en ook zijn er al de nodige beelden van deze sci-fi horrorgame gedeeld. Vandaag is het tijd voor iets subtielers, namelijk een teaser trailer die ene Jacob doet begroeten.

De beelden laten niet al te veel zien, maar zijn ergens ietwat angstaanjagend. Interessant is het zeker, dus check het hieronder. Aansluitend hebben we nog een algemene omschrijving van Quantum Error voor je, mocht je er niet bekend mee zijn.

Quantum Error verschijnt voor de PlayStation 4 en 5, maar wanneer precies is nog niet bekend.

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility – 30 miles off the shore of CA – is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA.

Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you – Capt. Jacob Thomas – your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility.

Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear.