Het is vrijdagmiddag en dat betekent een nieuwe PlayStation Store update. In de afgelopen dagen is de PlayStation Store aangevuld met nieuwe releases en deze week betreft het behoorlijk wat nieuwe games. Ook is er een demo verschenen en downloadbare content ontbreekt zoals altijd natuurlijk niet.
Hieronder alle releases van week 42 in de PlayStation Store op een rijtje.
Games
- Foregone – €29,99 (PS4)
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – €39,99 (PS4)
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe – €49,99 (PS4)
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Editie – €4,99 (PS4)
- Mecho Collection: Mecho Tales and Mecho Wars – €1,19 (PS4)
- NHL 21 – €69,99 (PS4)
- NHL 21 Deluxe Edition – €89,99 (PS4)
- NHL 21 Great Eight Edition – €99,99 (PS4)
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain – €29,99 (PS4)
- Cardpocalypse: Time Warp Edition – €32,99 (PS4)
- Petal Crash – €14,49 (PS4)
- This is the Zodiac Speaking – €19,99 (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship – €39,99 (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship Rebel Hunter Edition – €49,99 (PS4)
- GOOD DOG, BAD DOG – €16,99 (PS4)
- Arcade Archives ARABIAN – €6,99 (PS4)
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 – €29,99 (PS4)
- Cake Bash – €19,99 (PS4)
- Cloudpunk – €24,99 (PS4)
- My Universe – School Teacher – €39,99 (PS4)
- PING REDUX – €4,49 (PS4)
- Space Crew – €19,99 (PS4)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – €29,99 (PS4)
- Monster Prom: XXL – €15,99 (PS4)
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King – €7,99 (PS4)
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition – €39,99 (PS4)
- Brotherhood United – €8,99 (PS4)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – €19,99 (PS4)
- Legend of the Tetrarchs – €14,99 (PS4)
- Onee Chanbara Origin – €49,99 (PS4)
- Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition – €59,99 (PS4)
- Rainbows, Toilets and Unicorns – €7,99 (PS4)
- Two Parsecs from Earth – €7,99 (PS4)
- Torchlight III – €39,99 (PS4)
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – €19,99 (PS4)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic – €24,99 (PS4)
- Doodle God: Evolution – €9,99 (PS4)
- Lust for Darkness – €12,99 (PS4)
- Pato Box – €9,99 (PS4)
- Race met Ryan Roadtrip Luxe Editie – €39,99 (PS4)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH – €34,99 (PS4)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK – €59,99 (PS4)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE – €34,99 (PS4)
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition – €26,66 (PS4)
- Tin and Kuna – €24,99 (PS4)
Demo’s
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory demo (PS4)
Downloadbare content
Hunt: Showdown (PS4)
- The Companion Bundle – €19,99
- Live by the Blade – €7,99
Bless Unleashed (PS4)
- Verheven grondleggerspakket – €44,99
Let it Die (PS4)
- Uncapping Pack: Bronze – €32,99
- Uncapping Pack: Silver – €59,99
- Uncapping Pack: Gold – €99,99
Firewall Zero Hour (PS4)
- Contractor Luna – €3,99
- Cloudstrike Op-Pass + 1 Hack Key – €5,99
- Cloudstrike Op-Pass + 5 Hack Keys – €9,99
- Cloudstrike Op-Pass + 25 Hack Keys – €24,99
Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Rebel Hunter Pack – €14,99
- Patriot Pack – €4,99
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA (PS4)
Rock Band (PS4)
- Any Other Heart – Go Radio – €1,99
- Teenage Dirtbag (2020) – Wheatus – €1,49
Bless Unleashed (PS4)
- Luxe grondleggerspakket – €23,99
NioH 2 (PS4)
- Darkness in the Capital – €9,99
Star Trek Online: House Divided (PS4)
- Exclusief Cobalt Ba’ul Weapon Pack – Gratis
Train Sim World 2 (PS4)
- Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin – €24,99
Hyper Scape (PS4)
- Starter Pack Seizoen 2 – €24,99
- Vulcan Pack – Gratis
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4)
- Grail Knight – €8,99
Street Fighter V (PS4)
- SFL2020 NASR Costumes Bundle – €3,99
- SFL2020 UYU Costumes Bundle – €3,99
The Survivalists (PS4)
- Monkey Business Pack – €2,99
Race met Ryan (PS4)
- Avonturenbanenpakket – €6,99
Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (PS4)