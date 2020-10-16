

Het is vrijdagmiddag en dat betekent een nieuwe PlayStation Store update. In de afgelopen dagen is de PlayStation Store aangevuld met nieuwe releases en deze week betreft het behoorlijk wat nieuwe games. Ook is er een demo verschenen en downloadbare content ontbreekt zoals altijd natuurlijk niet.

Hieronder alle releases van week 42 in de PlayStation Store op een rijtje.

Games

Demo’s

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory demo (PS4)

Downloadbare content

Hunt: Showdown (PS4)

Bless Unleashed (PS4)

Let it Die (PS4)

Firewall Zero Hour (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS4)

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA (PS4)

Rock Band (PS4)

NioH 2 (PS4)

Star Trek Online: House Divided (PS4)

Train Sim World 2 (PS4)

Hyper Scape (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4)

Street Fighter V (PS4)

The Survivalists (PS4)

Race met Ryan (PS4)

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne (PS4)