

Infinity Ward heeft gisteren update 1.28 voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone uitgerold, waarvan je de patch notes nog toegoed had. Die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, maar wat opvallend is, is de toevoeging van een nieuw wapen.

Het gaat om de JAK-12 die is toegevoegd aan de shotgun categorie, maar daarvan wordt geen melding gemaakt in de patch notes. Het is dus dat je het meer per toeval ziet. Het gaat hier om een automatische bolt shotgun die een terugslag reductie kent in de vorm van een ‘gas blowback’ systeem.

Om dit wapen vrij te spelen zul je drie hipfire kills moeten maken met shotguns en dat in zeven verschillende potjes. Het kost dus even wat tijd, maar ingewikkeld is het allerminst. Alle andere details van update 1.28 zoals gebruikelijk in de patch notes hieronder.