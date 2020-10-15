Infinity Ward heeft gisteren update 1.28 voor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone uitgerold, waarvan je de patch notes nog toegoed had. Die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet, maar wat opvallend is, is de toevoeging van een nieuw wapen.
Het gaat om de JAK-12 die is toegevoegd aan de shotgun categorie, maar daarvan wordt geen melding gemaakt in de patch notes. Het is dus dat je het meer per toeval ziet. Het gaat hier om een automatische bolt shotgun die een terugslag reductie kent in de vorm van een ‘gas blowback’ systeem.
Om dit wapen vrij te spelen zul je drie hipfire kills moeten maken met shotguns en dat in zeven verschillende potjes. Het kost dus even wat tijd, maar ingewikkeld is het allerminst. Alle andere details van update 1.28 zoals gebruikelijk in de patch notes hieronder.
Playlist update
Modern Warfare
- Ground War
- Gunfight
- Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone
- Gun Game TDM
- HQ Firefight – teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills
Warzone
- Removing Blood Money Quads
- Adding Plunder Quads
General Fixes
- Fix for an issue where the “next unlocks” section was showing attachments out of order
- Fixed an issue where teammates could spawn inside a closed off room on Broadcast
- Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck
- Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory
- Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass
- Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in Survival mode
Weapons
- Increased minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone
- Reduced minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone
Warzone
- Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider
- Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle
- Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11
- Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle
- Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station
- Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport
- If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed
- Fix for an issue where the player’s view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting
- Fixed a bug where players could experience a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract
Gisteravond was de mp niet toegankelijk rond 1930 – 2030, is dat inmiddels ook gefixed?
Ben erg benieuwd naar gun game tdm 🙂