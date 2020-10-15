

Oktober is natuurlijk de maand van Halloween en daar springt Sony op in met een nieuwe sale in de PlayStation Store. Het gaat om meer dan 100 games die op dit moment in de aanbieding zijn en die hebben linksom of rechtsom wel een thema dat aansluit op Halloween.

Maar goed, of het nu aansluit of niet, het gaat erom dat je games tegen een aantrekkelijkere prijs kunt aanschaffen en alle nieuwe deals hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Er zitten zeker mooie titels tussen, dus kijk snel of er ook voor jou wat tussen zit.

Hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier vinden.

Days Gone – Van €69,99 voor €20,29

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €29,59

Death Stranding – Van €69,99 voor €30,09

Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition – Van €99,99 voor €59,99

Fallout 76 – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition – Van €69,99 voor €34,99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition – Van €89,99 voor €50,39

Mortal Shell – Van €29,99 voor €25,49

Wasteland 3 – Van €59,99 voor €44,99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Van €29,99 voor €19,49

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Bundle – Van €34,99 voor €22,74

Curse of Dreadbear – Van €10,99 voor €7,14

Raccoon City Edition – Van €79,99 voor €39,99

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

For Honor Standard Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

For Honor Marching Fire Edition – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

For Honor Marching Fire Expansion – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

For Honor Complete Edition – Van €99,99 voor €29,99

Thief Simulator – Van €19,99 voor €16,99

Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – Van €69,99 voor €20,99

MediEvil – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

MediEvil Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Alien: Isolation – The Collection – Van €54,99 voor €10,99

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Van €39,99 voor €23,99

Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €59,99 voor €35,99

Bloodborne The Old Hunters – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) – Van €24,99 voor €19,99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – Van €59,99 voor €23,99

Watch_Dogs 2 – Van €69,99 voor €15,39

Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition – Van €109,99 voor €21,99

The Evil Within 2 – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – Van €29,99 voor €20,39

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint – Van €69,99 voor €19,59

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and SGW3 Unlimited Edition – Van €59,99 voor €29,99

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Hunt: Showdown – Van €39,99 voor €15,19

Little Nightmares – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Darksiders Genesis – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

NioH – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

NioH – Bloodshed’s End – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

NioH – Defiant Honour – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

NioH – Dragon of the North – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

NioH Season Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,99

The Evil Within – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Upgrade – Van €9,99 voor €2,49

The Order: 1886 – Van €39,99 voor €9,99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Othercide – Van €39,99 voor €27,99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Van €49,99 voor €19,99

Tools Up! – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

DOOM 3 – Van €9,99 voor €5,99

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection – Van €89,99 voor €53,99

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – Van €49,99 voor €44,99

Devil May Cry HD Collection – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle – Van €39,99 voor €15,99

Death end re;Quest 2 – Van €49,99 voor €34,99

Death end re;Quest 2 Deluxe Pack – Van €59,99 voor €41,99

DOOM (1993) – Van €4,99 voor €2,49

Thief – Van €19,99 voor €1,99

Resident Evil Triple bundelpakket – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

DOOM II (Classic) – Van €4,99 voor €2,99

Moonlighter: Complete Edition – Van €23,99 voor €14,39

Darkest Dungeon – Van €21,99 voor €6,59

Plants vs. Zombies: De strijd om Neighborville Deluxe Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Zombie Army Trilogy – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Predator: Hunting Grounds Dutch 2025-pakket – Van €6,99 voor €4,89

Predator: Hunting Grounds – DLC-pack Samurai Predator – Van €4,99 voor €3,49

Predator: Hunting Grounds Stadsjager Predator-pack – Van €4,99 voor €3,49

Helldivers Dive Harder Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Dark Cloud – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Twisted Metal: Black – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Van €11,99 voor €7,19

Dark Chronicle – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Murdered: Soul Suspect – Van €19,99 voor €1,99

Death’s Gambit – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Death end reQuest – Van €29,99 voor €20,99

Project Warlock – Van €14,99 voor €13,49

The Mummy Demastered – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Kingdom: New Lands – Van €14,99 voor €2,99

Sundered: Eldritch Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Shadow of the Beast – Van €14,99 voor €4,94

Sea of Solitude – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Forbidden Siren – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

West of Dead – Van €19,99 voor €13,99

Cinders – Van €19,99 voor €17,99

The Unfinished Swan – Van €12,99 voor €4,93

Primal – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits – Van €14,99 voor €7,04

Zombie Vikings – Van €11,99 voor €2,99

Fe – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Jotun: Valhalla Edition – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

Malicious Fallen – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €11,99

Flipping Death – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Skelattack – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

The Mark of Kri – Van €14,99 voor €7,94

Rise of the Kasai – Van €14,99 voor €7,94

OKAGE: Shadow King – Van €9,99 voor €4,99

