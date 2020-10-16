

De Halloween sale is van start gegaan in de PlayStation Store en alle details daarvan kan je hier vinden. Dat is wederom niet de enige sale die nu gaande is, want er is ook nog een sale in de categorie ‘Games voor minder dan €20,-‘. Die levert een reeks van 100 games op, die nu tijdelijk in de aanbieding zijn en al die titels hebben we op een rijtje gezet.

Kijk hieronder of er wat interessants voor je tussen zit en voor hetzelfde overzicht in de PlayStation Store kan je hier terecht.

The Crew 2 Standard Edition – Van €49,99 voor €14,99

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Need for Speed – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass – Van €24,99 voor €12,49

Horizon: Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Far Cry 4 – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Dead Island Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate – Van €29,99 voor €9,89

Far Cry Primal – Van €29,99 voor €10,49

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Concrete Genie – Van €29,99 voor €14,99

Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe Edition – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Unravel Two – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

The Escapists 2 – Van €21,99 voor €6,59

Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

RIDE 2 – Van €49,99 voor €4,99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Van €29,99 voor €4,49

Seizoenspas van NioH 2 – Van €24,99 voor €17,49

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Van €39,99 voor €19,99

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – Van €39,99 voor €5,99

MotoGP 17 – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

DiRT Rally + PlayStation VR Bundle – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – Van €24,99 voor €7,99

What Remains of Edith Finch – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Trivial Pursuit Live! – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

MotoGP 14 – Van €9,99 voor €1,49

.hack//G.U. Last Recode – Van €49,99 voor €9,99

Donut County – Van €12,99 voor €5,19

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst – Van €19,99 voor €5,99

Gravel Special Edition – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Dead Rising – Van €19,99 voor €4,99

Guts and Glory – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

The Escapists – Van €17,99 voor €4,49

God Eater 2 Rage Burst – Van €49,99 voor €7,49

Ski Jumping Pro VR – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Intruders: Hide and Seek – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Gravel – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Onrush Deluxe Edition – Van €29,99 voor €7,49

Overcooked Holiday Bundle – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

The Dwarves – Van €39,99 voor €7,99

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Van €29,99 voor €5,99

Wattam – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Streets of Rogue – Van €19,99 voor €6,99

Wizard of Legend – Van €15,99 voor €6,39

Gorogoa – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Party Hard – Van €12,99 voor €3,24

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

de Blob 2 – Van €29,99 voor €8,99

Thumper – Van €19,99 voor €3,99

Habroxia – Van €6,99 voor €2,09

Citizens of Earth – Van €11,99 voor €2,39

Citizens of Space – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Chasm – Van €17,99 voor €7,19

Raging Justice – Van €12,99 voor €3,89

Masters of Anima – Van €9,99 voor €2,49

Dead Island Retro Revenge – Van €4,99 voor €1,24

Battle Worlds: Kronos – Van €19,99 voor €2,99

Demon’s Crystals – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

The Deadly Tower of Monsters – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – Van €14,99 voor €3,74

Freaky Awesome – Van €12,99 voor €3,24

SolSeraph – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Distrust – Van €14,99 voor €4,49

Perils of Baking – Van €4,99 voor €1,49

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition – Van €10,99 voor €3,29

Castles – Van €4,99 voor €1,49

Horizon Chase Turbo – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Warzone VR – Van €15,99 voor €9,59

Down the Rabbit Hole – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Knockout League – Van €19,99 voor €9,99

Don’t Knock Twice – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Freediver: Triton Down – Van €14,99 voor €8,99

I’m Hungry – Van €16,99 voor €6,79

18 Floors – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Wands – Van €20,99 voor €10,49

Pierhead Arcade – Van €14,99 voor €5,24

Mars Alive – Van €16,99 voor €6,79

The Perfect Sniper (VR) – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Evasion – Van €16,99 voor €5,94

Blind – Van €24,99 voor €7,49

Unearthing Mars 2: The Ancient War – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Paper Dolls – Van €16,99 voor €6,79

Wraith (VR) – Van €4,99 voor €1,99

PS VR-game – Van €14,99 voor €7,49

Stunt Kite Masters VR – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

Squishies – Van €9,99 voor €3,99

Knockout League – Heavy Bag – Van €2,99 voor €1,19

Blasters of the Universe – Van €14,99 voor €5,99

The Walker – Van €19,99 voor €7,99

Darknet – Van €10,99 voor €3,84

Smashbox Arena – Van €9,99 voor €3,49

Heb je PlayStation Store tegoed nodig? Via onze partner KaartDirect.nl kun je hier op een gemakkelijke en snelle wijze je PSN-tegoed aanvullen.