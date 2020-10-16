Marvel’s Avengers weet sinds de release toch regelmatig de aandacht te trekken… In onze review schreven we al dat de game op veel vlakken goed werk levert, maar tegelijkertijd repetitief kan zijn en weinig diepgang kent. Ontwikkelaar Crystal Dynamics heeft er al het vertrouwen in dat de afgehaakte spelers terugkeren en dat kan natuurlijk maar op een manier: nieuwe content.

Update 1.11 brengt wat nieuwe content naar de game. Zo kan je nu aan de slag met de nieuwe SHIELD Substation Zero Outpost, waar je nieuwe missies kunt spelen. Ook worden de Trayon Rift missies toegevoegd en tot slot pakt Crystal Dynamics nog een flink aantal problemen aan, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.