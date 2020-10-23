

De week is weer bijna voorbij en zoals we altijd doen, hebben we alle nieuwe releases uit de PlayStation Store op een rijtje gezet. Dat brengt ons vandaag bij het onderstaande overzicht, waarin we alles hebben opgesomd wat deze week in de PlayStation Store is verschenen. Kijk snel verder om te zien of er wat voor je tussen zit.

Games

Amnesia: Rebirth – €28,49 (PS4)

HyperBrawl Tournament – €19,99 (PS4)

HyperBrawl Tournament Ultieme Editie – €26,99 (PS4)

Terra Bomber – €9,99 (PS4)

Car Mayhem – €9,99 (PS4)

Battlefield V Definitive Edition – €59,99 (PS4)

Arcade Archives SUPER COBRA – €6,99 (PS4)

Asterix and Obelix XXL: Romastered – €39,99 (PS4)

Bless Unleashed – Gratis (PS4)

Outbreak – €9,99 (PS4)

Trailmakers Deluxe editie – €37,99 (PS4)

CrossKrush – €4,99 (PS4)

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey – €11,99 (PS4)

DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone) – €29,99 (PS4)

Avatar Bundle Halloween Candy Break – €7,99 (PS4)

Transformers: Battlegrounds – €39,99 (PS4)

Transformers: Battlegrounds – Digitale deluxe-editie – €49,99 (PS4)

Grood – €4,99 (PS4)

Lord Of The Click – €4,49 (PS4)

Supermarket Shriek – €19,99 (PS4)

Supraland – €19,99 (PS4)

Downloadbare content

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Additional Character Set (Cagliostro) – €6,99

HyperBrawl (PS4)

Homestars founderpakket – €3,49

Kosmisch founderpakket – €3,49

Krijger founderpakket – €3,49

Vieringspakket 1 – €1,99

Vieringspakket 2 – €1,99

Trailmakers (PS4)

Deluxe editie – €37,99

Mutant Football League (PS4)

Terror Bay Mutantneers – €0,99

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

Legends – Gratis

Train Sim World 2 (PS4)

BR Class 33 – €13,99

BR Class 52 – €13,99

DB BR 204 – €13,99

Canadian National Oakville Subdivision: Hamilton – Oakville – €29,99

Haupststrecke München – Augsberg – €29,99

Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen – €29,99

West Somerset Railway – €24,99

Truck Driver (PS4)

Hidden Places and Damage System DLC – Gratis

Rock Band (PS4)

Fate of the Maiden – Amberian Dawn – €1,99

Selkies: The Endless Obsession – Between the Buried and Me – €1,99

Call of Duty: Warzone (PS4)

Combat-pack (Seizoen 6) – Gratis

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

Season Pass Two – €34,99

Halloween Charm Pack – €2,99

Halloween Headgear Bundle – €2,99

Lee Enfield Rifle Bundle – €3,99

Mission 4 – Damnation Valley – €6,99

Occult Ritual Weapon Skins – €2,99

Gentleman Dress Uniform Character – €4,99

DOOM Eternal (PS4)

The Ancient Gods – Deel 1 (Add-On) – €19,99

Pinball FX3 (PS4)

Williams Pinball: Volume 6 – €9,99

Transformers: Battlegrounds (PS4)

Energon Autobot-skinpack – €3,99

Geharde Autobot-skinpack – €3,99

Gouden Autobot-skinpack – €3,99

Neon Autobot-skinpack – €3,99

Jump Force (PS4)

Character Pack 11: Meruem

Character Pack 12: Hiei

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4)

PlayStation Plus-beloning – Gratis

UFC 4 (PS4)

Brock Lesnar – Gratis

Mortal Shell (PS4)

Rotting Christ Pack – Gratis

TERA (PS4)