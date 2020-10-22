Massive Entertainment is nog volop aan het sleutelen aan The Division 2 en de game wordt regelmatig van nieuwe content voorzien. Vorige maand verscheen de nieuwe ‘Summit’ modus, waarin spelers met elkaar moeten samenwerken om elke verdieping van een wolkenkrabber te doorlopen. Deze recent toegevoegde modus wordt nu wat aangepast met een nieuwe patch.

Update 1.28 staat klaar om te downloaden en brengt wat aanpassingen voor ‘The Summit’ modus met zich mee. Zo focust deze update zich met name op het aanpassen dan wel niet toevoegen van moeilijkheidsgraden, uitdagingen en nog veel meer. Tot slot worden er ook een aantal bugs en problemen met deze update verholpen.

Update 1.28 voor The Division 2

The Summit

Developer comment: With the TU11.1 changes to The Summit, we are addressing topics brought up by the community including difficulty, directives and targeted loot. We want to fulfill the player fantasy of climbing from floor 1 to 100 with customized challenge and rewards.

Difficulty & Directives

When interacting with the lobby elevator, players will be able to select their desired difficulty and directives

All Difficulties are selectable: Normal – Legendary

For Directives, players are able to select from all 9 released Directives Developer comment: We advise limiting yourself to 5 active Directives; use more at your own risk NOTE: Missions and Global Difficulty still have the 5 seasonal directives



The New Summit Experience

Players can now ascend their customized Summit at their own pace.

With TU11.1, all players will initially start at floor 1 of The Summit

Progress is now saved more frequently at each elevator players encounter Instead of the old Rally Points, now Players will resume where they left on subsequent playthroughs. This means that you can stop at floor 38. Then the next day continue from the elevator at floor 37.

After players finish floor 100, on their next Summit attempt they will restart at floor 1

NOTE: for coop we save the maximum of your previous checkpoint and your current session Example: player previously had a save at floor 60, they matchmake and finish floor 95 with a group, on their next playthrough the player would continue at the elevator on floor 93. Example: player previously had a save at floor 81, they matchmake and finish floor 34 with a group, on their next playthrough the player would continue at the elevator on floor 81.



Targeted Loot

At any point while in The Summit, players can open the Mega-Map and set their personal Targeted Loot

For their allocation players can select from weapon types, gear slots, mods, brands, gear sets.

The Targeted Loot selection within Summit is personal (which means each player in a group of 4 could have a different allocation chosen)

Threat Scaling

The higher players climb in The Summit, the more likely they are to encounter tougher enemies.

The chance for enemies to spawn as veteran or elite gradually increases per floor.

Lieutenant Squads occur more frequently as you ascend The Summit.

The Boss floors (10, 20, 30,…,90) feature multiple named hostiles on higher floors.

Additional Gameplay Improvements

Added a weekly project for finishing Summit (which along with other rewards grants an Exotic Cache)

Added more objective types

Quicker laptop interact animation

Adjusted spawning of enemies during Hack Terminals objectives

Holding SHD Crates is more beneficial

Added new UI notifications about Exotic Fireteams, Bosses, etc.

Directives

Directives now increase the chance for Targeted Loot to drop Since introduced in TU6, Targeted Loot has been influenced by a number of factors (including difficulty). Now with TU11.1, each active Directive adds a small amount to the total drop chance for Targeted Loot. This applies everywhere Directives are present (missions, open world, summit). NOTE: Directives still increase XP as well.

Increased cooldown reduction per Skill Part collected with Scavenged Skills Directive.

Fixed issue causing Fragile Armor’s broken stacks to behave strangely after dying and being revived.

Targeted Loot

Added individual Targeted Loot Allocations for each Gear Set This applies both to the normal rotation and to Summit’s Personal Targeted Loot Ex: Lincoln can have True Patriot



Gear

Ridgeway’s Pride exotic For first part of exotic quest, parts now drop based on Summit floor numbers and increased drop chance of parts For third part of exotic quest, lowered number of Rogue Agents and Hunters that need to be killed to 2 Increased radiuses of Bleeding Edge talent to 15m Increased repair strength of Bleeding Edge talent to 1: 3%, 2: 6%, 3: 12%, 4: 24%, 5: 48% (per bleeding enemy within radius)



PvP

These PvP balance changes affect both the DZ and Conflict: Decreased overall time to kill by 10% Decreased shotgun damage by 12.5% Increased damage to shields by 25%

Fixed issue in Conflict which caused the Firewall specialization’s flamethrower to deal an excessive amount of damage.

Bug Fixes

The Summit

Fixed loot crates not resetting if encountered twice in a session.

Restored the ability to select Matchmake without reloading

Mega-Map now has correct tabs (Projects/Manhunt/SHD)

Improved loot from final 100th Floor enemy

Swapped doors to be windowless in various spots

Legendary Black Tusk have been taught how to hold guns properly

Improvements to an issue that could cause the 100th floor to note complete after killing all enemies

Fixed an issue where agents could fall through the map and become stuck between the elevators

Fixed an issue causing legendary Black Tusk to sometimes appear on difficulties they should not be in

Fixed occurrences of enemies not leaving their spawn closets.

Fixed the objective requirements for Toxic Gas remaining on screen after a group member interacts with the laptop

Fixed a loot room that could not be interacted with

Fixes occurrences of enemies incorrectly spawning in parts of the floor that have already been cleared

Fixed the lobby voice over triggering when returning to the lobby

Fixed “Neutralize the Lieutenant” objective sometimes choosing a non-named NPC as the Lieutenant

Fixed an issue where a controller button had double functionality on the mega map

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the spectate mode screen after switching camera from another player

Various UI & Map fixes

