NioH 2 ligt al enige tijd in de schappen en is een geslaagd vervolg op het origineel zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Team Ninja heeft onlangs de tweede uitbreiding, ‘Darkness in the Capital‘, uitgebracht en in deze content ga je op stap in het oude Kioto. Naast uitbreidingen als deze krijgt de game ook regelmatig updates en dat is nu ook weer het geval.
Update 1.18 is vanaf nu beschikbaar en deze pakt met name een heel aantal bugs en problemen aan. Naast de bugs en problemen worden sommige elementen ook aangepast, zoals je hieronder kunt lezen.
Adjustment
- Increased the number of special effects given to small items with rarity “Kamiho”
- * Adjusted to be the same as the number of special effects when raising the rarity of small items to “Kamiho” with “Stone of Difficulty”
- Changed to add a special effect if there is a space in the special effect frame of the accessory when you deposit the accessory of the rarity “Kamiho” and “commemorate” in “Stone of Difficulty” of “Sha”
- Changed so that “Receive” cannot be selected when “Memorial” can be selected in “Stone of Difficulty” of “Company” to prevent erroneous operation.
- Changed the number of times of use to decrease immediately after using the ninjutsu “Flame Dragon Technique”, “Devil’s Wind Blade Technique”, and “Dark Extreme Heavy Wave Bullet Technique”.
- Added the ability to push back nearby enemies immediately after using the ninjutsu “Dark Extreme Heavy Wave Bullet”
- Adjusted the amount of health recovery when a skeleton or accompanying character is attacked by an enemy who has been granted “Enlightenment Difficulty”
- Adjusted the amount of accumulated abnormal state attacks issued by “Hunger”
- The disadvantageous effect given by the special effect “Your Power Advance” has been changed so that it is not subject to the Yin-Yang technique “Iki”.
- Changed to issue a confirmation message when “Soul Matching and Grace Inheritance” occurs in “Soul Matching” of “Blacksmith”
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug related to the mission of “Heiankyo Demon Den”
- Fixed a bug that the screen goes black when the battle ends immediately after receiving a grab attack in the boss battle of the main mission “Ryoune in the Fire”.
- Fixed a bug that could make it impossible to proceed if the setting of “Skip movie once seen” differs depending on the player when accompanying the main mission “Ryoon in the fire”.
- Fixed a bug that the difficulty level changes to “Samurai’s Dream Road” after clearing the main mission “Yokai no Daimon” for the first time.
- Fixed a bug where “Nurikabe” in the main mission “Yokai no Daimon” was locked on.
- Fixed a bug where enemies outside the area could intrude or go out of the area while fighting in the blocked area of the submission “Unusual Killing”.
- Fixed a bug that the boss may not appear and you may not be able to proceed when accompanying the submission “Unusual Killing”
- Fixed a bug that the everlasting darkness that was canceled by a specific procedure may be revived when accompanying the submission “Unusual Killing”
- Fixed a bug where items dropped by the boss of the submission “Tathagata’s Palm” could be blocked by the boss’s torso and become unavailable.
- Fixed a bug in the submission “End of the Feast” where the accompanying character could not be cleared without moving to the boss area.
- Fixed a bug that could prevent “Amulet Homa Fire” from being activated when accompanying the submission “Overflowing Chaos”.
- Fixed a bug that the appearance timing of enemies in battle may be greatly different between players when accompanied by the submission “One Party of Devil”.
- Bug fixes related to the back of the hand
- Fixed a bug that the martial art “Unwinding” on the back of the hand would activate “Unwinding 2” toward the locked-on enemy when it was established against an enemy who was not locked on.
- Fixed a bug that when defeating an enemy with the martial arts “Yakura Crush” and “Fortress Castle” on the back of the hand, it may get up once after falling to the ground.
- Fixed a bug that players can easily see through when blowing off with the back of the hand martial art “Yakura Crush” near the wall
- Bug fixes for special effects
- Fixed a bug where the damage dealt was multiplied when the special effect “Multi-talented” overlaps with other advantageous effects.
- Fixed a bug that the special effect “Automatic health recovery with 0 energy” does not activate.
- Fixed a bug that the special effect “○○ augmentation in siege” does not activate
- Fixed a bug that the special effect of Souls “This monster skill hits XX enhancement” does not work properly.
- Fixed a bug where the guardian spirit’s blessing “Nagi no Breath” would play a production that restores HP even outside the mission.
- Fixed a bug where the corpse always recovers health even during battle if it has the guardian spirit’s blessing “Nagi no Breath”.
- Fixed a bug that the special effects “Hiiragi’s damage” and “Unwinding damage” were not working in the derivative technique of the martial art.
- Fixed a bug that the special effect “Recover energy by success of Hiiragi” does not work properly.
- Fixed a bug that the number of hits that originally increased may not increase correctly when the special effect “Mystery Compatibility (Preparation Club)” is applied.
- Fixed a bug that the “Toraana” icon was displayed while in the eternal world even when using a weapon other than the ax when the ax mystery “Toraana” was enabled by the special effect “Mystery compatibility”.
- Fixed a bug that the special effect “Soul Matching Cost” that appeared on the difficulty level “Shura no Yumeji” did not appear on “Shura no Yumeji” after Ver1.17.
- Fixed a bug with the blacksmith
- Fixed a bug that scrolling cannot be performed in a specific procedure when “Tool” is selected in “Forging” of “Blacksmith”.
- Fixed a bug that the tab becomes “prepared club” when the “base” selection screen is opened after selecting any “hand back” from the “hand back” tab on the “material” selection screen in “soul matching” of “blacksmith”.
- Fixed a bug that the initial value of the selected number of “Shards of Sacred Treasure” changes in a specific procedure in “Forging” of “Blacksmith”.
- Fixed a bug that you can forge with 0 tools in “Forging” of “Blacksmith”
Other bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that the equipment performance does not increase according to the + value when the + value of the weapon / armor of the rarity “Kamiho” exceeds 28.
- “Fixed a bug that the numerical display on the right side of the physical strength gauge was not displayed correctly when the maximum value of physical strength exceeded 10000.
- Fixed a bug where certain enemies wouldn’t appear in the Samurai Yumeji Omagatoki mission “Purple Mei no Sakuraka”
- Fixed a bug where an application error would occur if the guardian spirit was switched before hitting an enemy using a youkai technique when the secondary guardian spirit was not equipped.
- Fixed a bug where skeletons and accompanying characters could continue to attack the point where “Oboroguruma” appeared after defeating “Oboroguruma”.
- Fixed a bug where the enemy’s physical strength would be restored if the enemy’s projectile with “Enlightenment Difficulty” was bounced off with “Repulsion” etc.
- Fixed a bug that caused a large amount of damage due to the splitting of the fire sword when receiving the fire sword of “Oezo” using “Repulsion”.
- Fixed a bug that “Type order” did not exist in “Order switching” in “Receive” of “Stone of difficulty” of “Company”
- Fixed a bug that “Regeneration of Thoughts” was not displayed in “Demon Hunting Demon” of “Yokai Illustrated”.
- Fixed a bug that the auxiliary function window of “Hyakuki Yakou Emaki” might shift upward and disappear (only at 4K resolution).
- Fixed a bug that mission information may not be displayed correctly when multiple rooms exist when displaying the room list in the “Custom Match” search of “Eternal companion”.
- Fixed a bug that arm armor disappears when the back of the hand is delivered when “Short range weapon display” in “Game settings” of “System” is set to “Do not display when sword is delivered”.
- Fixed other minor bugs