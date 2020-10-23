NioH 2 ligt al enige tijd in de schappen en is een geslaagd vervolg op het origineel zoals je in onze review kunt lezen. Team Ninja heeft onlangs de tweede uitbreiding, ‘Darkness in the Capital‘, uitgebracht en in deze content ga je op stap in het oude Kioto. Naast uitbreidingen als deze krijgt de game ook regelmatig updates en dat is nu ook weer het geval.

Update 1.18 is vanaf nu beschikbaar en deze pakt met name een heel aantal bugs en problemen aan. Naast de bugs en problemen worden sommige elementen ook aangepast, zoals je hieronder kunt lezen.