

Op 6 november brengt EA een klassieker terug, want dan verschijnt de remaster van Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. In deze game kun je natuurlijk Trophies verzamelen en gezien die online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network, hebben we een overzicht voor je.

In grote lijnen lijkt het op de Trophies die je kon verzamelen in de PS3-versie, dus voor spelers van die game is het gesneden koek. Desalniettemin kan de platinum best wel een uitdaging vormen en hieronder check je wat je zoal moet doen.

Platinum

NFS Hot Pursuit Elite

-Awarded for successfully collecting all Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered trophies

Goud

True Blue

-Earn a Distinction in every single-player Cop event

Golddigger

-Earn a Gold Medal in every single-player Racer event

Zilver

Ultimate Enforcer

-Reach rank (20) Ultimate Enforcer as a Cop

Most Wanted

-Reach wanted level (20) Most Wanted as a Racer

Power Spike

-Spike strip a car that is targeting you with an EMP

Imprezive

-Accumulate 2,000 yds of drift in a single event using the Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Flight of the Bumblebee

-Win the ‘Muscle Reflex’ race in a Bee Yellow Chevrolet Camaro SS

Godzilla

-Get any medal in ‘Run to the Hills’ driving the Nissan GT-R SpecV without using any weapons

Iron Man

-Get Distinction in a Hot Pursuit, Interceptor and Rapid Response using the Audi R8

Electrically Charged

-Bust the 918 Spyder using an EMP in ‘Porsche Patrol’

Snakebite in Black

-Spike a cop while driving a Black Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR or Ford Shelby GT500 Supersnake

Brons

Settling the Score

-Select a Friend Autolog Recommendation and beat it

Tour de Seacrest

-Complete the race “Seacrest Tour”.

Gotcha!

-Bust a Racer

Officer

-Reach rank (3) Officer as a Cop

Patrolman

-Reach rank (5) Patrolman as a Cop

Trooper

-Reach rank (8) Trooper as a Cop

Sergeant

-Reach rank (11) Sergeant as a Cop

Lieutenant

-Reach rank (14) Lieutenant as a Cop

Undercover

-Reach rank (17) Undercover as a Cop

Captain

-Reach rank (18) Captain as a Cop

Pursuit Agent

-Reach rank (19) Pursuit Agent as a Cop

Chase

-Play 10 Online Hot Pursuits as a Cop

Bounty Hunter

-Play 10 Online Interceptors as a Cop

Vengeance is Mine

-Wreck a Cop

Suspect

-Reach wanted level (2) Suspect as a Racer

Target

-Reach wanted level (4) Target as a Racer

Felon

-Reach wanted level (6) Felon as a Racer

Offender

-Reach wanted level (8) Offender as a Racer

Outlaw

-Reach wanted level (11) Outlaw as a Racer

Wanted

-Reach wanted level (14) Wanted as a Racer

Fugitive

-Reach wanted level (17) Fugitive as a Racer

Notorious

-Reach wanted level (19) Notorious as a Racer

Festival of Speed

-Play 10 Online Races

Race

-Play 10 Online Hot Pursuits as a Racer

Escapologist

-Play 10 Online Interceptors as a Racer

Burnout

-Fill the Nitrous bar then use it all in one go without hitting anything

Wall of Steel

-Deploy a Road Block which then gets hit by a Racer

Shock to the System

-Get a hit with an EMP

Hit Confirmed

-Get a hit with a Spike Strip

Aerial Assistance

-Call in a Helicopter which then hits a Racer with a Spike Strip

Denied

-First Jammer use that affects a Cop

In the Zone

-Use a full Turbo without hitting anything

Eye of the Needle

-As a Racer, drive through an undamaged Road Block without hitting it

Shaken, Not Stirred

-Win any Hot Pursuit in an Aston Martin

Wet in the Vette

-Drive any Corvette in the wet

Super Sports Pack

Zilver

Untouchable

-Get gold in all the Super Sports Racer events

Swift Justice

-Get distinction in all the Super Sports Cop events

Brons

Fender Bender

-Wreck 5 cops in the GUMPERT apollo s

Biteback

-Beat a friends recommendation in the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport

Blast Off

-Complete 5 online races in the GUMPERT apollo s

Slip and Slide

-Do a 1000 yard (915 metres) drift in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Land Speed Record

-Hold the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport at top speed for 2 seconds

Moon Shot

-Bust a racer in the GUMPERT apollo s Interceptor at night, online or offline

Sting in the Tail

-Get 5 spike strip hits with the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Interceptor

Hotshot

-Win an Online and an Offline Interceptor event in the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport Interceptor

Porsche vs Lamborghini Pack

Zilver

The Porsche Principle

-Get Gold or Distinction in all Porsche Pack events

Masterpieces

-Get Gold or Distinction in all Lamborghini Pack events

Brons

Top of the Range

-Win an online event in the Porsche 911 Turbo

Offroad Innovation

-Drive for a mile (1.6 kilometres) on shortcuts in a race and win it in the Porsche 959

Street of Dreams

-Drive the Porsche 911 Speedster for 20 miles (32.1 kilometres)

The Diablo You Know

-Reach top speed in a Lamborghini Diablo on a coastal road

Flame Grilled

-Use a full bar of nitrous in one go in the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Rubbing is Racing

-Take down another racer in Arms Race

Chase the Ace

-Play 5 games of Most Wanted as a Cop

Priority Target

-Play 5 games of Most Wanted as a Racer