Op 6 november brengt EA een klassieker terug, want dan verschijnt de remaster van Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. In deze game kun je natuurlijk Trophies verzamelen en gezien die online zijn gegaan op het PlayStation Network, hebben we een overzicht voor je.
In grote lijnen lijkt het op de Trophies die je kon verzamelen in de PS3-versie, dus voor spelers van die game is het gesneden koek. Desalniettemin kan de platinum best wel een uitdaging vormen en hieronder check je wat je zoal moet doen.
Platinum
NFS Hot Pursuit Elite
-Awarded for successfully collecting all Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered trophies
Goud
True Blue
-Earn a Distinction in every single-player Cop event
Golddigger
-Earn a Gold Medal in every single-player Racer event
Zilver
Ultimate Enforcer
-Reach rank (20) Ultimate Enforcer as a Cop
Most Wanted
-Reach wanted level (20) Most Wanted as a Racer
Power Spike
-Spike strip a car that is targeting you with an EMP
Imprezive
-Accumulate 2,000 yds of drift in a single event using the Subaru Impreza WRX STI
Flight of the Bumblebee
-Win the ‘Muscle Reflex’ race in a Bee Yellow Chevrolet Camaro SS
Godzilla
-Get any medal in ‘Run to the Hills’ driving the Nissan GT-R SpecV without using any weapons
Iron Man
-Get Distinction in a Hot Pursuit, Interceptor and Rapid Response using the Audi R8
Electrically Charged
-Bust the 918 Spyder using an EMP in ‘Porsche Patrol’
Snakebite in Black
-Spike a cop while driving a Black Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR or Ford Shelby GT500 Supersnake
Brons
Settling the Score
-Select a Friend Autolog Recommendation and beat it
Tour de Seacrest
-Complete the race “Seacrest Tour”.
Gotcha!
-Bust a Racer
Officer
-Reach rank (3) Officer as a Cop
Patrolman
-Reach rank (5) Patrolman as a Cop
Trooper
-Reach rank (8) Trooper as a Cop
Sergeant
-Reach rank (11) Sergeant as a Cop
Lieutenant
-Reach rank (14) Lieutenant as a Cop
Undercover
-Reach rank (17) Undercover as a Cop
Captain
-Reach rank (18) Captain as a Cop
Pursuit Agent
-Reach rank (19) Pursuit Agent as a Cop
Chase
-Play 10 Online Hot Pursuits as a Cop
Bounty Hunter
-Play 10 Online Interceptors as a Cop
Vengeance is Mine
-Wreck a Cop
Suspect
-Reach wanted level (2) Suspect as a Racer
Target
-Reach wanted level (4) Target as a Racer
Felon
-Reach wanted level (6) Felon as a Racer
Offender
-Reach wanted level (8) Offender as a Racer
Outlaw
-Reach wanted level (11) Outlaw as a Racer
Wanted
-Reach wanted level (14) Wanted as a Racer
Fugitive
-Reach wanted level (17) Fugitive as a Racer
Notorious
-Reach wanted level (19) Notorious as a Racer
Festival of Speed
-Play 10 Online Races
Race
-Play 10 Online Hot Pursuits as a Racer
Escapologist
-Play 10 Online Interceptors as a Racer
Burnout
-Fill the Nitrous bar then use it all in one go without hitting anything
Wall of Steel
-Deploy a Road Block which then gets hit by a Racer
Shock to the System
-Get a hit with an EMP
Hit Confirmed
-Get a hit with a Spike Strip
Aerial Assistance
-Call in a Helicopter which then hits a Racer with a Spike Strip
Denied
-First Jammer use that affects a Cop
In the Zone
-Use a full Turbo without hitting anything
Eye of the Needle
-As a Racer, drive through an undamaged Road Block without hitting it
Shaken, Not Stirred
-Win any Hot Pursuit in an Aston Martin
Wet in the Vette
-Drive any Corvette in the wet
Super Sports Pack
Zilver
Untouchable
-Get gold in all the Super Sports Racer events
Swift Justice
-Get distinction in all the Super Sports Cop events
Brons
Fender Bender
-Wreck 5 cops in the GUMPERT apollo s
Biteback
-Beat a friends recommendation in the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
Blast Off
-Complete 5 online races in the GUMPERT apollo s
Slip and Slide
-Do a 1000 yard (915 metres) drift in the Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Land Speed Record
-Hold the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport at top speed for 2 seconds
Moon Shot
-Bust a racer in the GUMPERT apollo s Interceptor at night, online or offline
Sting in the Tail
-Get 5 spike strip hits with the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Interceptor
Hotshot
-Win an Online and an Offline Interceptor event in the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport Interceptor
Porsche vs Lamborghini Pack
Zilver
The Porsche Principle
-Get Gold or Distinction in all Porsche Pack events
Masterpieces
-Get Gold or Distinction in all Lamborghini Pack events
Brons
Top of the Range
-Win an online event in the Porsche 911 Turbo
Offroad Innovation
-Drive for a mile (1.6 kilometres) on shortcuts in a race and win it in the Porsche 959
Street of Dreams
-Drive the Porsche 911 Speedster for 20 miles (32.1 kilometres)
The Diablo You Know
-Reach top speed in a Lamborghini Diablo on a coastal road
Flame Grilled
-Use a full bar of nitrous in one go in the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
Rubbing is Racing
-Take down another racer in Arms Race
Chase the Ace
-Play 5 games of Most Wanted as a Cop
Priority Target
-Play 5 games of Most Wanted as a Racer
