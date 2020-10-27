

Het duurt nog een paar weken totdat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War verkrijgbaar is, maar de Achievements zijn ergens al online te traceren. Dat is CoDTracker althans gelukt en dat levert het onderstaande overzicht aan Achievements op.

Gezien die altijd gelijk zijn aan de Trophies, kunnen we er vanuit gaan dat dit de Trophies van de game zullen zijn. Het enige wat nog ontbreekt is de duiding in waarde, maar dat komt richting de release wel.

Voordat je echter gelijk enthousiast de lijst door gaat spitten even een waarschuwing: het onderstaande bevat wat lichte spoilers. Wil je niets weten over met name de singleplayer? Stop dan hier met lezen.

Combat Recruit

-Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty

Combat Hardened

-Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Nowhere Left to Run

-Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty.

Fracture Jaw

-Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty.

Brick in the Wall

-Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty.

Redlight, Greenlight

-Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty.

Echoes of a Cold War

-Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty.

Desperate Measures

-Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty.

End of the Line

-Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty.

Break on Through

-Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty.

The Final Countdown

-Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty.

Ashes to Ashes

-Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty.

Chaos

-Complete Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Red Circus

-Complete Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Firing Range

-Shoot all of the targets on Main Street during Amerika.

Keep Your Friends Close

-Perform Body Shield 5 Times.

Patriot Arrow

-Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Yamantau.

Mind Trip

-See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 path ends in Prisoner.

Explosive Finish

-Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Yamantau.

EVERYONNNNNEE!

-Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 during the rooftop defend.

The Red Door

-Disobeyed Adler’s order to go through the door.

Jack of All Trades

-Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun.

Old Faithful

-Killed 200 enemies with an AR.

Scorched Earth

-Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord.

Scorched Earth II

-Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery.

The Fixer

-Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer.

Party Patrol

-Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam.

Mean Machine

-Get 100 Kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer.

Go the Distance

-Win 50 matches of Multiplayer.

Calling It In

-Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer.

Heavy Metal

-In Die Maschine, forge the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Carpe D.I.E.M.

-In Die Maschine, free the lost Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement Machine.

Seal the Deal

-In Die Maschine, close the rift.

Two Birds, One Stone

-In Die Maschine, kill the two split Megatons with one shot.

Socket-to-me

-In Zombies, upgrade a skill

Six Pack

-In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III

Nightmare at 20 feet

-In Die Maschine, kill 100 enemies without leaving the top of the crashed plane wing

Entamaphobia

-In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds

Craftwork

-In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match.

Fowl Five Piece

-Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade.

Survive the Wild

-Escaped from the deep dark Wild.

Reunited with Fidolina

-Defeated the Momaback and saved your dear friend.

Forever Fated

-Found your destiny in the Room of Fate.

Dungeon Diver

-Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is vanaf 13 november verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 4 en verschijnt kort daarop ook voor de PlayStation 5.