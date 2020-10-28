Tegen een balletje trappen in FIFA 21 wordt vanaf nu hopelijk wat beter, want EA heeft update 1.05 online gezet voor alle versies van de game. De veranderingen situeren zich binnen de VOLTA modus, waar voordien enkele veelvoorkomende technische problemen waren, maar ook de algemene gameplay kreeg wat verbeteringen.

Je kan de volledige lijst met veranderingen hieronder nalezen. Twijfel je of je deze editie van het jaarlijkse FIFA-spektakel moet aanschaffen? Lees dan ook even onze review na.

VOLTA FOOTBALL:

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed some cases of players finding a Squads match and being presented with an “Unable To Setup Match” error message. Corresponding EASF Tracker card: https://trello.com/c/K7p9tjnf

Sometimes, players would see a “Failed To Join Match” error message when trying to enter a Squads Drop In match lobby. Corresponding EASF Tracker card: https://trello.com/c/K7p9tjnf



Gameplay

Made the following changes: