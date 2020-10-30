

Het is weer het einde van de werkweek en dat brengt ons zoals elke andere week bij de PlayStation Store update. Alle content die in de afgelopen dagen in de PlayStation Store is verschenen hebben we op een rijtje gezet. Althans, dat doen we normaliter, maar met de komst van de nieuwe PlayStation Store is het een stuk minder overzichtelijk als het op downloadbare content aankomt.

Er is op dit moment geen mogelijkheid om de nieuwe updates op meest recente toevoegingen te sorteren, dus je zult het met een overzicht van de nieuwe games moeten doen. Hopelijk komt er later een betere functie om alle nieuwigheden op een rijtje te zetten, zodat we je de meest complete update qua overzicht kunnen aanbieden.

Games