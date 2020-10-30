Het is weer het einde van de werkweek en dat brengt ons zoals elke andere week bij de PlayStation Store update. Alle content die in de afgelopen dagen in de PlayStation Store is verschenen hebben we op een rijtje gezet. Althans, dat doen we normaliter, maar met de komst van de nieuwe PlayStation Store is het een stuk minder overzichtelijk als het op downloadbare content aankomt.
Er is op dit moment geen mogelijkheid om de nieuwe updates op meest recente toevoegingen te sorteren, dus je zult het met een overzicht van de nieuwe games moeten doen. Hopelijk komt er later een betere functie om alle nieuwigheden op een rijtje te zetten, zodat we je de meest complete update qua overzicht kunnen aanbieden.
Games
- Dungreed – €14,99 (PS4)
- Stories Untold – €9,99 (PS4)
- Wunderling – €9,99 (PS4)
- Carto – €19,99 (PS4)
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues – €39,99 (PS4)
- De Wired Horror bundel – €39,99 (PS4)
- Ghostrunner – €29,99 (PS4)
- My Universe – Fashion Boutique – €39,99 (PS4)
- Swimsanity! – €12,99 (PS4)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – €59,99 (PS4)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition – €79,99 (PS4)
- The Wild Eight – €19,99 (PS4)
- Ray’s The Dead – €19,99 (PS4)
- Alpha Invasion Hacker Bundle – €11,99 (PS4)
- Mom Hid My Game! – €4,99 (PS4)
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip – €19,99 (PS4)
- Santa’s Xmas Adventure – €7,99 (PS4)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – €69,99 (PS4)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition – €99,99 (PS4)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition – €109,99 (PS4)
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – €39,99 (PS4)
- Wonder Blade – €21,99 (PS4)
- Zombies ruined my day – €3,99 (PS4)
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine – €7,99 (PS4)
- ZEN Triple RPG Bundle – €59,99 (PS4)
- Star99 – €8,99 (PS4)
- Seek Hearts – €14,99 (PS4)
- The Language Of Love – €9,99 (PS4)
- Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow – €14,99 (PS4)
- Mastermind Bundle – €35,99 (PS4)
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth – €9,99 (PS4)
- Axes – €4,49 (PS4)
- Mad Rat Dead – €39,99 (PS4)
- Ninja Legends – €24,99 (PS4)
- Sweet Witches – €9,99 (PS4)
- Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio – €4,99 (PS4)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – €29,99 (PS4)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle – €49,99 (PS4)
- Top Run – €4,99 (PS4)
En is er hier ook iemand die ‘Mom Hid My Game!’ gaat kopen?