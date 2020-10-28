

No Man’s Sky is inmiddels al een vrij oude titel, maar Hello Games blijft met nieuwe content en updates voor de game komen. Met de aanstaande release van de PlayStation 5 zou het dus niet gek zijn om de game een upgrade te geven voor dat platform en dat is vandaag bevestigd.

Via het PlayStation Blog laat de ontwikkelaar weten dat de PS5-upgrade van No Man’s Sky op de launch van de console beschikbaar is, je kunt dus met een geoptimaliseerde versie van de game op 19 november aan de slag.

De PS5-upgrade komt met een hoop verbeteringen en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Belangrijke aanvullende details zijn dat de upgrade gratis is voor bezitters van de game én dat je savedata overdraagbaar is. Je hoeft dus niet opnieuw te beginnen.