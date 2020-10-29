Marvel’s Avengers was best te pruimen, zeker voor Marvelfans. Toch had de game zo zijn problemen, waarvan enkelen pas na de release echt de kop opstaken. Een fikse lading glitches, bijvoorbeeld. Of een dosis gamebreaking bugs om U tegen te zeggen.
Crystal Dynamics werkt vlijtig aan oplossingen voor al deze problemen en heeft zonet update 1.13 live laten gaan. Deze bevat weer de nodige verbeteringen, waardoor de game een nieuwe stap richting (relatieve) perfectie zet. Keep up the good work!
Hieronder vind je, zoals gebruikelijk, een overzicht van de aanpassingen:
- Multiple crash issues resolved
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes go out of world in Condition Green
- Fixed a rare issue with Abomination becoming unresponsive in Gathering of Evil mission
- Various matchmaking and invite improvements
- Removed Power Level difference indicator during matchmaking to remove confusion regarding Mission Power and prepare for improvements to power display
- Resolved a rare issue where using Quick Match as Any Hero could break up an existing Strike Team
- Fixed instance of HUD indicator not showing that an enemy is attempting to hack a terminal in Tachyon Rift: Breakout mission
- Made Tachyon Orbs easier to see when indoors
- Fixed an issue in Tachyon Rift: Breakout where players would not be reloaded to the proper location when reloading checkpoint
- Fixed mission selection issues that sometimes occurred when players would join or leave the Strike Team while in the War Table UI
- Fixed an issue that prevented joining via invites from players who weren’t added as a friend
- The Quick Match button is now visible within the War Table whenever multiplayer is allowed, regardless of matchmaking preference
- Addressed issues with missing or excess Skill Points
- Improved offscreen projectile attack indicators
- Fixed an issue where Black Widow would sometimes not gain intrinsic while performing takedowns
- Fixed some instances of enemies not spawning
- Improved transition between hover and flight when Iron Man is attacked
- Fixed rare instance of Captain America going out of world when using Shield Dive
- Fixed an issue with some Hulk outfit textures
- Fixed an issue that prevented Thor’s Challenge Card nameplate from properly unlocking
Spelen mensen dit nog? 😛
deze game is nu al dood.
Blijft een heerlijke game om te spelen!
Dagelijks heb ik deze nog even aanstaan.