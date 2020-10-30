

Op 10 november mogen we een nieuwe grote uitbreiding voor Destiny 2 verwachten: Beyond Light. Deze expansie brengt ons naar een gloednieuwe locatie waar het verhaal zich zal vervolgen. Naast deze locatie is ook de toevoeging van Stasis een belangrijke uitbreiding binnen de gameplay, waar we binnenkort dieper op in zullen gaan.

Hoewel de release nog pakweg twee weken duurt, is Bungie er vroeg bij met de launch trailer. Die toont ruim twee minuten aan beelden van de uitbreiding wat gelijk de toon zet. Noteer 10 november dus maar in je agenda als hét moment waarop Destiny 2 op een spectaculaire manier verdergaat!