Op 10 november mogen we een nieuwe grote uitbreiding voor Destiny 2 verwachten: Beyond Light. Deze expansie brengt ons naar een gloednieuwe locatie waar het verhaal zich zal vervolgen. Naast deze locatie is ook de toevoeging van Stasis een belangrijke uitbreiding binnen de gameplay, waar we binnenkort dieper op in zullen gaan.
Hoewel de release nog pakweg twee weken duurt, is Bungie er vroeg bij met de launch trailer. Die toont ruim twee minuten aan beelden van de uitbreiding wat gelijk de toon zet. Noteer 10 november dus maar in je agenda als hét moment waarop Destiny 2 op een spectaculaire manier verdergaat!
- Explore Europa: In Beyond Light, Guardians will be called to a new destination: Jupiter’s frozen moon of Europa. Brave the unrelenting glacial frontier, infiltrate the Golden Age Braytech facility, and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice.
- Wield the Darkness: As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power–Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void to summon epic supers and control the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks and Hunters will each use Stasis in a different way.
- A New Raid: Below the frozen tundra of Europa lies the Deep Stone Crypt. For decades it has remained dormant. Guardians will test their skill and teamwork in this brand new six-person raid, where glorious rewards await.
- The Rise of Eramis: The splintered houses of the Fallen have rallied and built their new empire on Europa, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Abandoned by the Traveler and left by the Light, Eramis is on her own journey into the Darkness, and towards a collision course with Guardians.
speelt iemand dit nog?
Super veel zin in. Hopelijk op de ps5 betere lees kortere laadtijden.
@Anoniem-9031: niet meer maar ik game tegenwoordig op pc en dit ziet er wel uitnodigend uit. Heb mijn pc aangesloten op mijn tv en kan op 1440p alles op Max 60 fps makkelijk aan. Game voelt op 60 fps zoveel beter dan op 30 van de ps4 (pro). Dus op de ps5 zou ik zeker aanraden om het eens te proberen (is het ook free to play op ps5?)
@Anoniem-9031: nee, alleen niemand speelt dit nog.