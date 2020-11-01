

Sackboy: A Big Adventure komt op 12 november uit voor de PS4 en PS5. Hoewel er dus ook een PS4-versie verschijnt, is het één van de grootste titels uit de launch line-up van de PlayStation 5. In aanloop naar de release is de volledige lijst met Trophies nu opgedoken.

In de game kun je 46 Trophies verdienen. Naast een Platinum gaat het om drie gouden, 10 zilveren en 32 bronzen trofeeën. Er zijn enkele multiplayer Trophies die je moet verdienen om de Platinum te halen. Tevens lijkt het erop dat er ook nog een paar pittige uitdagingen zullen zijn, omdat je bijvoorbeeld een gouden rank moet halen in bepaalde levels.

De volledige lijst met Trophies van Sackboy: A Big Adventure zie je hieronder.

Platinum

Big Adventurer

– Even Scarlet didn’t get all the trophies, you’re truly a Knitted Knight of legend.

Goud

Wonderplane Workout

– Mop up those last messy bits of Uproar that are lurking about.

Golden Boy

– Earn Gold on the scoreboard in 50 different levels!

String it Together

– Get a Gold on the Wonderplane’s ultimate challenge!

Zilver

Amazing Ace

– Ace 30 levels by completing them without dying.

Verified Vex Vanquisher!

– Defeated Vex, destroyed the Topsy Turver and saved Craftworld!

Best Friends Forever

– Teamed up to take down the Topsy Turver.

Multi-Master

– Achieve all the level goals for 10 different levels.

Master of One

– Get a golden level badge by completing all the Level Goals for a single level.

Walk-in Wardrobe

– Fill your wardrobe with 300 costume pieces.

Best Friends

– In multiplayer mode, earn 10 Ace level goals.

Player’s Player

– Find and pick up every fish, paintbrush and cocktail umbrella on your journey.

Naturalist

– Find all of Gerald’s secret spots.

Savior

– In multiplayer, save your fallen friends from certain doom!

Brons

Beast of burden

– In multiplayer, get gold in any Knitted Knight Trial while carrying another Sackperson.

Sore Winner

– In multiplayer, clobber one of your chums as the champ.

Stop! Thief!

– In multiplayer, snatch an item from the clutches of another player.

Slap Attack

– Simultaneously slapped each other.

Crash Override

– Cleaned up N.A.O.M.I’s code.

Fun Multiplied

– In multiplayer, complete a Teamwork Level.

Capitalist

– In multiplayer, snag the most Collectabells in a level 20 times.

Let’s twist again…

– In multiplayer, start a dance party with your friends.

Sonar So Good

– Defeated the Bringer of Nightmares at the bottom of the ocean.

Metameric Malady

– Cleared the Colossal Canopy of its pest problem.

Up high!

– In multiplayer, high five with a friend.

Icon of Style

– Save a custom-made costume to your Wardrobe.

Vex Vanquisher!

– Triumphed over the vile Vex at the very center of Craftworld.

Stunner

– Stun 30 of Vex’s minions.

Daydream Believer

– Pushed back the Uproar for the first time.

Book of Dreams

– Collect all the stickers in a single World.

Squired Up

– Discover the Trials of the Knitted Knights.

Out of bounds

– Pick up and throw 30 of Vex’s minions to their doom.

Pop ‘n’ Lobber

– Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions from a distance.

Multitasking

– Defeat multiple minions simultaneously 10 times.

Bounder

– Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions by bouncing on them.

Fashionista!

– Complete your first Costume.

Thespian

– Create your own custom Emote in Zom Zom’s shop then show the world.

Re-Mix-Master

– Earn a Gold rank in any Remix level.

Knights of Gold

– Earn a Gold rank in any Knitted Knight Trial.

Cut it out!

– Complete Highs and Glows… without throwing the Whirltool.

Slide Away

– Over the course of your adventure, collect 3000 points while sliding.

Bubble Binger

– Collect a full chain of Timed Score Bubbles 30 times.

Gymnastic Fantastic

– While in the air, perform four actions before touching the ground.

BEE! ARGH! BEE!

– Pick up, and hold on to, a Boomblebee Hive for 60 seconds.

You’ve got potential, squire!

– Faced off against the Master of the Uproar on the Soaring Summit.

Buddy Beater

– In multiplayer, get the top score on the scoreboard 20 times.