

De Britse studio Media Molecule heeft weer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht voor de sandbox titel Dreams, die begin dit jaar is verschenen. De update brengt de game naar versie 2.19 en voegt onder andere activity feeds toe aan het PlayStation Network. Dit betekent dat je voortaan in je feed kunt zien waar je zoal mee bezig bent in Dreams.

Je kunt hieronder de volledige patchnotes bekijken: