De Britse studio Media Molecule heeft weer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht voor de sandbox titel Dreams, die begin dit jaar is verschenen. De update brengt de game naar versie 2.19 en voegt onder andere activity feeds toe aan het PlayStation Network. Dit betekent dat je voortaan in je feed kunt zien waar je zoal mee bezig bent in Dreams.
Je kunt hieronder de volledige patchnotes bekijken:
What’s New:
- Activity Feeds: We’ve added Dreams activity feeds on PlayStation™Network, so your activity feed will now show information about what you’re up to in Dreams!
- Updated Audio Effect Fields Collection: To compliment the audio updates in v2.18, we’ve made some updates to effect fields, including new fields and a bit of reorganisation.
- Updated Boot Screens: We’ve given the screens you see at the start of the game a bit of a spruce up! We’ve replaced the All Hallows’ Dreams screen with a cool new “Year in Dreams” artwork, and updated the indreams.me boot screen with new art too.
- Save Online Reminder: We’ve added a little reminder message to save online, to make sure players are backing up their work regularly. There’s also a new setting in My Preferences to switch it on or off.
Updates & Improvements:
- Fixed: Some Mm content which previously didn’t have VR compatibility labels should have them now.
- Other minor fixes and improvements