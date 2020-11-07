

Watch Dogs: Legion is nu ruim een week verkrijgbaar, maar helemaal perfect is de game ook in de ogen van Ubisoft nog niet. Daarom hebben ze een nieuwe update uitgerold en die is inmiddels beschikbaar om te downloaden. Het gaat hier om update 1.05 en die brengt diverse fixes naar de game.

De update lost zoal crashes, HDR problemen, bugs en meer op en ook voert het wat verbeterende aanpassingen door. Het spreekt allemaal redelijk voor zich, dus check het overzicht hieronder voor alle details.

Global Optimized HDR support to reduce flickering experienced in specific conditions.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect cinematic to play after choosing one of the options in the “More Human Than Human” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause cinematics to miss characters and sound when starting the cinematic with a ranged weapon equipped.

Fixed an issue that could cause personal drones to not have the proper UI indicator showing their location when being called.

Fixed an issue that caused audio files to not automatically play when being picked up.

Fixed an issue causing enemy Rusher archetypes to constantly shout. A bit too chatty, innit?

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen when swapping operatives near the Buckingham Palace.

Fixed an issue that could cause the hacking puzzle to become stuck after using the Viral Hacking ability during the “The Face of the Enemy” mission.

Fixed an issue that could cause the operative to hold a gun during the “In Full Blume” mission cinematic when interacting with the objective marker while having certain weapons drawn.

Fixed an issue that could cause an operative to get stuck in a looping animation after equipping the LTL APGL weapon.

Fixed an issue causing the hologram of the Leopard Mask to appear behind the operative instead of the glass of the mask.

Fixed an issue that could cause the credits to roll before the loading screen had finished. Roll credits!

Fixed crash that could occur when starting a new game.

Fixed certain graphical glitches occurring when frequently switching between the loadout menu of operatives in the team app.

Corrected the photo sharing hashtag to now be #WatchDogsLegion. Show us your pictures, DedSec! Ubisoft Connect Fixed an issue that caused the “Historian”, “Discoverer” and “Collector” challenges to not unlock.

Fixed an issue where Ubisoft Connect challenges did not complete for Stadia players. Cosmetics Fixed an issue that caused placeholder art to show in the HUD after purchasing cosmetic items from the in-game store.

Fixed an issue causing the shoulder piece of the Space DJ outfit to stick out.

Fixed a clipping issue on the female version of Marcus’ Jacket.

Fixed missing shoulder pads and breast pocket on the Spy Pack Jacket.

Fixed hologram issues for the King of the Jungle and Viper masks. General The GPS marker will now continue to show until players enter the mission location when using auto-drive to travel to the mission area.

Meer weten over Watch Dogs: Legion? Check hier onze review.