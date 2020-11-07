Begin volgende week verschijnt Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla en dan mag je ook onze review van de game verwachten. Nu de release aanstaande is heeft Ubisoft de Trophies van de game online gezet op het PlayStation Network en zodoende weten we wat de doelstellingen zijn om die platinum Trophy te behalen.
Als we de lijst even doornemen zien we een brede variatie van Trophies en daaraan gekoppelde activiteiten, dus het is een diverse lijst. De platinum Trophy lijkt ook niet al te ingewikkeld te zijn, maar Assassin’s Creed kennende kan het wel even duren.
Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje, maar wees wel gewaarschuwd voor spoilers!
Platinum
Viking Legend
-Win Every Trophy
Goud
Disorder of the Ancients
-Eliminate all targets of the Order of Ancients
Zilver
In the Footsteps of the Gods
-Complete the Asgard and Jotunheim quests
As It Was Foretold
-Complete “The Prophecy” storyline
England Subdued
-Complete Hamtunscire Arc
Overdesign II
-While on fire during a fight, kill 3 hard difficulty soldiers without breaking their shields
Completionist All the Way!
-Complete all territories
We’re in the End Game Now
-Reach Power 280
Home Sweet Home
-Reach settlement level 6
Ultimate Refinement
-Fully upgrade and enhance a piece of gear
Full Mastery
-Spend your first Mastery point
Slam Master
-Complete all the flytings
Caladfwlch
-Draw Excalibur from the Stone
The Hidden Truth
-Obtain all video fragments and watch the hidden truth video
Master Hunter
-Defeat all Alpha animals
Godly Reward
-Obtain Thor’s Helmet
Brons
The Saga Begins
-Complete the Prologue
To England!
-Leave Norway
Hard Choices
-Complete the Grantebridgescire Arc
The Order Is Revealed
-Complete the Lunden Arc
The Good Saxon
-Complete the East Anglia Arc
Take My Hand
-Complete the Cent Arc
Calling in a Favor
-Complete the Suthsexe Arc
The Enemy of My Enemy
-Complete the Wincestre Arc
Rampage
-Complete your first raid in England
It’s Alive!
-Create a Jomsviking
Tranquility
-Complete a Standing Stone puzzle
Equilibrium
-Complete 3 Cairn challenges
Old School Treasure Hunt
-Collect 5 Treasure Hoard rewards
Skadi’s Hobby
-Perform a 150m slide in the snow
Witch Hunter
-Defeat one Daughter of Lerion
Equine Attack
-Assassinate an enemy from your horse
Silent Viking
-Assassinate 10 enemies in a row without triggering a conflict
Everyday Life
-Complete 10 World Events
Row Rage
-Ram and destroy 5 boats in under 2 minutes with your longship
A Picture of Grace
-Run through 30 breakable objects
Builder
-Reach settlement level 3
Pioneer
-Reach Vinland
Home Decor
-Place an item on each settlement cosmetic spot
Not the Norse You’re Looking For
-Successfully pass close to a guard in a distrust area by blending with a group of monks
Face My Might!
-Equip 8 abilities
Flying Eivor
-Get thrown 30 meters away by a destroyer or a housecarl
Twinkle Twinkle
-Release a firefly in your settlement
Archaeologist
-Complete all Roman collector challenges
Orlog Champion
-Beat all the Orlog players
Good Catch!
-Catch a fish of each type using the fishing line
Is There Anybody Out There?
-Light the unlit braziers on Hadrian’s Wall
It’s Not a Bug, It’s a Feature!
-Complete your first Animus Anomaly
Seahorse
-Swim a total of 3km with the horse
Dreamcatcher
-Destroy 10 Curse Symbols
Worthy
-Wield Mjolnir