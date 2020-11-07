

Begin volgende week verschijnt Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla en dan mag je ook onze review van de game verwachten. Nu de release aanstaande is heeft Ubisoft de Trophies van de game online gezet op het PlayStation Network en zodoende weten we wat de doelstellingen zijn om die platinum Trophy te behalen.

Als we de lijst even doornemen zien we een brede variatie van Trophies en daaraan gekoppelde activiteiten, dus het is een diverse lijst. De platinum Trophy lijkt ook niet al te ingewikkeld te zijn, maar Assassin’s Creed kennende kan het wel even duren.

Hieronder alle Trophies op een rijtje, maar wees wel gewaarschuwd voor spoilers!

Platinum

Viking Legend

-Win Every Trophy

Goud

Disorder of the Ancients

-Eliminate all targets of the Order of Ancients

Zilver

In the Footsteps of the Gods

-Complete the Asgard and Jotunheim quests

As It Was Foretold

-Complete “The Prophecy” storyline

England Subdued

-Complete Hamtunscire Arc

Overdesign II

-While on fire during a fight, kill 3 hard difficulty soldiers without breaking their shields

Completionist All the Way!

-Complete all territories

We’re in the End Game Now

-Reach Power 280

Home Sweet Home

-Reach settlement level 6

Ultimate Refinement

-Fully upgrade and enhance a piece of gear

Full Mastery

-Spend your first Mastery point

Slam Master

-Complete all the flytings

Caladfwlch

-Draw Excalibur from the Stone

The Hidden Truth

-Obtain all video fragments and watch the hidden truth video

Master Hunter

-Defeat all Alpha animals

Godly Reward

-Obtain Thor’s Helmet

Brons

The Saga Begins

-Complete the Prologue

To England!

-Leave Norway

Hard Choices

-Complete the Grantebridgescire Arc

The Order Is Revealed

-Complete the Lunden Arc

The Good Saxon

-Complete the East Anglia Arc

Take My Hand

-Complete the Cent Arc

Calling in a Favor

-Complete the Suthsexe Arc

The Enemy of My Enemy

-Complete the Wincestre Arc

Rampage

-Complete your first raid in England

It’s Alive!

-Create a Jomsviking

Tranquility

-Complete a Standing Stone puzzle

Equilibrium

-Complete 3 Cairn challenges

Old School Treasure Hunt

-Collect 5 Treasure Hoard rewards

Skadi’s Hobby

-Perform a 150m slide in the snow

Witch Hunter

-Defeat one Daughter of Lerion

Equine Attack

-Assassinate an enemy from your horse

Silent Viking

-Assassinate 10 enemies in a row without triggering a conflict

Everyday Life

-Complete 10 World Events

Row Rage

-Ram and destroy 5 boats in under 2 minutes with your longship

A Picture of Grace

-Run through 30 breakable objects

Builder

-Reach settlement level 3

Pioneer

-Reach Vinland

Home Decor

-Place an item on each settlement cosmetic spot

Not the Norse You’re Looking For

-Successfully pass close to a guard in a distrust area by blending with a group of monks

Face My Might!

-Equip 8 abilities

Flying Eivor

-Get thrown 30 meters away by a destroyer or a housecarl

Twinkle Twinkle

-Release a firefly in your settlement

Archaeologist

-Complete all Roman collector challenges

Orlog Champion

-Beat all the Orlog players

Good Catch!

-Catch a fish of each type using the fishing line

Is There Anybody Out There?

-Light the unlit braziers on Hadrian’s Wall

It’s Not a Bug, It’s a Feature!

-Complete your first Animus Anomaly

Seahorse

-Swim a total of 3km with the horse

Dreamcatcher

-Destroy 10 Curse Symbols

Worthy

-Wield Mjolnir