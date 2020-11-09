

De PlayStation 5 lanceert samen met Astro’s Playroom, wat een gratis voorgeïnstalleerde game is. Zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen is de game zeker de moeite waard, want het is een nostalgische trip terwijl je de nieuwe features van de console goed leert kennen.

Het was al bekend dat je Trophies in de game kon verzamelen, zoals gebruikelijk is met games voor de PlayStation. Nu blijkt echter dat je er ook een platinum Trophy in kunt verdienen, dit naar aanleiding van het online zetten van de Trophies. Dat brengt ons bij het onderstaande overzicht.

Het vertelt het nodige over de inhoud van de game, dus als je er blind in wil gaan raden we je aan de lijst hieronder even over te slaan. De spoilers zijn niet echt heftig, maar kunnen wat weggeven.

Platinum

You’ve Only Done Everything

-Found all trophies in ASTRO’s PLAYROOM. See you in our next adventure!

Goud

Dude Raider!

Collected all artefacts in the 4 main stages and the PS Labo. Wow!

A Grand Tour!

Got all puzzle pieces in the game. Way to go!

Saru Gatcha!

Got all gatcha prizes.

Play Has No Limits!

Cleared the game and got the New Generation artefacts.

Run Astro Run!

Got a total Speed Run time of 7 minutes or under.

Zilver

Do it!

-Cleared Memory Meadow.

Emotion Engine!

-Cleared SSD Speedway.

HD graphics!

-Cleared Cooling Springs.

Greatness Awaits!

-Cleared GPU Jungle.

Such a Big Fan!

-Got all artefacts in Cooling Springs.

Charted!

-Got all artefacts in GPU Jungle.

Welcome to the Third Place

-Got all artefacts in SSD Speedway.

… And Conquered Worlds

Got all artefacts in Memory Meadow.

Cool Hoarder

-Got all puzzle pieces in Cooling Springs.

The Found Legacy

-Got all puzzle pieces in GPU Jungle.

Omega Booster!

-Got all puzzle pieces in SSD Speedway.

Ico-nic

-Got all puzzle pieces in Memory Meadow.

Gatcha Maniac

-Got half the gatcha prizes.

Brons

In Mint Condition

-Got your first artefact!

One Down, Lots More to Go!

-Got your first puzzle piece.

Gatcha Beginner

-Got your first Gatcha prize.

For the Players!

-Got a secret gatcha.

Project Neo

-Sent 10 bots flying with a single spin attack.

The Last Guy

-Walked around with at least 20 bots following you in CPU Plaza.

This Way Up

-Punched the PS Logo on the PS2 in PlayStation Labo.

You Got a Trophy!

-Picked up a trophy in PlayStation Labo.

I Recognise You…

-Punched and looked into the lens of PS VR in PlayStation Labo.

The Very Far Point…

-Stood on the tip of the Aim Controller in PlayStation Labo.

Honey, I’m Home!

-Walked under the PlayStation Home icon in PlayStation Labo.

Disc Swap!

-Opened the lid of the PlayStation console in PlayStation Labo.

Keepy Uppies

-Juggled a ball 5 times with the Frog Suit.

Hell Diver

-Dived into the water from the diving board.

Jumping Splash!

-Jumped in the fountain near the final goal in Cooling Springs.

Twisting Metal

-Jumped 3 times during a spin attack on ice.

Jason!

-Sheltered from the heavy rain in Memory Meadow.

Pain!

-Got hit by flying rubbish in Memory Meadow.

Wipeout!

-Got a strike in Memory Meadow.

Ready for the Proving

-Deflected a Spitter’s attack with an arrow.

Little Rolling Star…

-Made a huge snowball.

No No No Noooooo!

-Fell 30 meters and caught yourself in the monkey suit in GPU Jungle.

Adequate, Boy…

-Hit all rabbits with arrows at the mountain peak of GPU Jungle.

Wild Arms

-Performed a spin while shooting the machine gun.

It’s All in the Mind

-Beat 3 enemies quickly by punching them.

Super Computer

-Revealed former logo in PlayStation Labo.

Gravity Daze!

-Made the CPU Chip punch the glass sphere, sending at least 10 Bots flying.