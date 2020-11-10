

Ontwikkelaar Gearbox Software heeft weer een nieuwe patch voor Borderlands 3 uitgerold. De update brengt niet alleen een flinke waslijst aan fixes en verbeteringen toe aan de game, maar zorgt er ook voor dat de nieuwe Designer’s Cut uitbreiding geïntegreerd wordt.

De laatstgenoemde uitbreiding is overigens niet zozeer verhalende content, maar op het verbeteren van de bestaande systemen gericht. Zo is er voor iedere Vault Hunter een compleet nieuwe Skill Tree toegevoegd en is er een nieuwe modus om te spelen: Arms Race.

Check hieronder de volledige changelog:

NEW CONTENT

Added support for Designer’s Cut

– Added a fourth Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter

– Added Arms Race

– Added Multiverse Final Form Cosmetics to those that own the Season Pass

Added Mayhem 11

Dev Note: Mayhem 11 is a copy of Mayhem 10 without any active modifiers. In this Mayhem level, the quality and amount of rewards from world drops are cut in half. Mayhem 10 gear does drop in Mayhem 11, so there is no need to re-farm any gear at this level. You can choose to gear up your characters quickly using Mayhem 10 or use Mayhem 11 to gear up more slowly with no modifiers.

Updated Anointments to Support Fourth Skill Tree

Dev Note: As part of updating Anointments to support the new trees, we’ve also changed them to not activate on missed activations. The Siren can no longer “Fakegrasp” to activate Anointments, and the Beastmaster can no longer Gamma Burst while looking at the sky to trigger Anointments. We are monitoring how these changes affect these characters and their builds and are looking to adjust as necessary in the future. Our goal is to make sure that no Vault Hunter has an unfair advantage related to Anointments activating.

Added 14 new Action Skill Damage Anointments

Dev Note: We’ve added a new series of Action Skill Damage Anointments for all skill trees. Now all Vault Hunter Action Skills have Anointments to buff their damage.

GENERAL

Removed Mayhem Level Gear from enemies

Added support Final Form character cosmetics to New-U stations

Updated some loading screen tips for added clarity

Modified audio priority system for player gunshots

Optimized audio memory

Optimized animation memory

Prevented the Countdown at the start of Takedowns from flashing on the screen too quickly

Updated the ECHO device to show the correct character portrait when characters spoke

Addressed a reported concern where the Photo Mode would not activate when accessing it through the Quick Menu

Resetting the camera using the Reset Camera function in Photo Mode will no longer reset to a random location

Loading screens no longer appear zoomed in when in non-standard aspect ratios

Optimized UI performance

Prevented the ECHO Map from rotating unexpectedly

Updated the Citizen Science Machine to prevent it from occasionally not functioning

Addressed a reported concern where enemies did not spawn during the “Defend BALEX” objective during the mission “The Family Jewel” in Voracious Canopy

Addressed a reported concern where the Eridium deposit failed to appear during the “Break Eridium Deposit” objective during the mission “Beneath the Meridian” in The Forgotten Basilica

Nativized Hotfixes

STABILITY

Fixed a reported concern where the host could crash when a client ended the Iron Bear Action Skill

Fixed a reported concern where the game could crash when viewing Fast Travel Stations on the ECHO Map

MATCHMAKING

With the changes below, we hope to improve the matchmaking times for all types of content. As a reminder, you can always access Matchmaking via the Social menu.

Added Arms Race to Matchmaking

Combined Trials and Circle of Slaughters into a single matchmaking pool

Addressed issue where players matching from a Takedown map would be put into a separate matchmaking pool

Updated matchmaking pools to only consider whether Mayhem Mode is enabled or disabled, instead of creating a pool for each Mayhem Level

CHARACTERS

ZANE, THE OPERATIVE

With today’s patch, we have made several changes to Zane’s Skill Trees and Class Mods. Our goals with these changes are to increase the Skill Tree build diversity as well as remove the reliance on one Class Mod for builds. While making these changes, we determined that certain skills should be moved on their respective skill trees to a different position.

For these skill changes to apply properly, Zane players will need to save/quit their characters once to have their trees updated to these new layouts. Skill points that were in the four swapped skills will be refunded when they load their characters the second time. If a player does not have enough points invested to unlock a high-tier skill they have previously applied points to, they will need to re-apply the refunded skill points before using those high-tier skills.

SKILL TREE CHANGES

Hitman Tree

Death Follows Close is an incredibly strong passive skill, much stronger than the effects of the capstone Seein’ Red. This feels backward, so we have swapped the position of these two skills to better represent their value relative to each other. Please remember the changes require you to save/quit your character once to function properly.

Swapped the positions of Death Follows Close and Seein’ Red on the Skill Tree

and on the Skill Tree Added Kill Skill Bonus +15% to Seein’ Red

Under Cover Tree

Like the Hitman Tree, the mid-tier passive and capstone skills of this tree had an inverted value relative to their position. This change also allows players to get more value out of their shields and Barrier via Distributed Denial being much lower in the tree. Please remember the changes require you to save/quit your character once to function properly.

Swapped the positions of Confident Competence and Distributed Denial on the Skill Tree

Buffed Gun Damage from Confident Competence

Double Agent Tree

Given the percent chance of Duct Tape Mod proccing, it could spell disaster for Zane in close quarters combat. Now players don’t have to worry about accidentally downing themselves when a grenade is launched.

Duct Tape Mod now grants Zane immunity to damage from his weapons and grenades

CLASS MODS

Infiltrator

Reworked the ability to allow the shield to refill before it is broken whenever an Action Skill is activated

Seein’ Dead

This Class Mod has been over-performing, so we have removed some of the power from the mod. To counter this change, the Seein’ Red passive skill within Zane’s Hitman Skill Tree has been given a buff, effectively giving all players access to additional damage without the requirement of using this Class Mod.

Lowered the Kill Skill Damage bonus

AMARA, THE SIREN

Certain types of damage were unintentionally being passed to other enemies caught in the Siren’s Phasegrasp. This change prevents those interactions, but no other changes have been made to this skill. A previous hotfix did not address all the issues discovered and this solution is a more robust, permanent solution.

Updated Ties that Bind to only pass weapon and melee damage to enemies

Weapon Anointments that increase weapon or melee damage after Phaseslam now properly increases damage

Updated Muse Class Mod to prevent double-dipping on damage modifiers

FL4K, THE BEASTMASTER

Pets will now receive damage buffs from the global grenade anointment

Addressed a reported concern that when dealing critical hits in rapid succession while using the Rakk Attack Action Skill and Headcount Passive, Rakk Attack charges would not be gained properly, and the cooldown timer was reset

ECHOCAST UPDATE

Added support for next-gen consoles, Microsoft Xbox S/X and the Sony PlayStation 5.

Added support for 4th Skill Trees to Twitch ECHOcast

Added support for Arms Race to Twitch ECHOcast

When watching a streamer using the ECHOcast during Arms Race, the inventory, skill trees, and Guardian Rank tabs are hidden. The Rare Chest Event is also deactivated and replaced with the Extractor Breach Event

When in Arms Race, a new Map Tab is shown, which renders the in-game map along with points of interest. Points of interest are:

– Player location

– Respawn locations

– Extractor locations

– Boss area

– Death circle size, location, and time between states

Added a new Arms Race event to the ECHOcast: Extractor Breach!

This new ECHOcast event will allow viewers an opportunity to win streamer items in a setting that makes sense for Arms Race! In Arms Race, players must extract dropped gear to keep it to use outside of the game mode. This event gives viewers the chance to win items the streamer extracts from the game mode during play and after defeating the final boss.

HOTFIXES

These changes will be live on all platforms by 12:00 PM PT. To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that reads, “Hotfixes Applied!” If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.

Enabled purple E-Tech pistols to drop in-game

Increased the resolution of the images on Zer0’s Bounty Board in Sanctuary III

Addressed a previous change that was causing some PC users to be unable to drop equipped gear

WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Faisor

Increased weapon damage

ION LASER

Increased weapon damage

Increased number of projectiles that are released when the laser stops

Shredifier

Increased weapon damage

Trevanator

Increased weapon damage

Tunguska

Increased weapon damage

Linc

Increased weapon damage

Rebel Yell

Increased weapon damage

Hornet

Increased weapon damage

Increased splash damage radius

Nemesis

Increased weapon damage

Flakker