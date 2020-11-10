

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone spelers hebben het misschien al opgemerkt, maar Infinity Ward heeft een nieuwe update voor de game uitgerold. Het gaat om update 1.29 die vanmorgen geactiveerd werd nadat deze eerder beschikbaar werd gesteld voor een pre-load. Met 33GB is de update behoorlijk fors, dus die pre-load kwam handig uit.

Deze update voert het een en ander aan playlist updates door en de meest significante toevoeging is de Private Warzone optie, waarmee je nu uitsluitend met je vrienden een potje kunt spelen in de game. Verder stelt Infinity Ward dat de game na het updaten ongeveer 25GB minder ruimte in beslag neemt op je harde schijf.

Nu de update beschikbaar is, hebben we uiteraard ook de changelog voor jullie met daarin alle details van deze update.

Playlist Update

Modern Warfare

Ground War

Gunfight

TDM Snipers Only

Hardpoint Hills and Kills

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

Warzone

BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder Trios

Private Warzone

We’re excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available:

BR – 50 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Plunder – 30 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Mini BR – 24 players required

Please share any bugs you encounter along with your feedback!

General Fixes

Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person

Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: “HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584”

Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission “win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz”

Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 – 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem

In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out

Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope

Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival

Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight

LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight

Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended

Weapons

M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model

Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama – The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5″ Compact barrel. This has been fixed

Warzone