Call of Duty: Modern Warfare en Warzone spelers hebben het misschien al opgemerkt, maar Infinity Ward heeft een nieuwe update voor de game uitgerold. Het gaat om update 1.29 die vanmorgen geactiveerd werd nadat deze eerder beschikbaar werd gesteld voor een pre-load. Met 33GB is de update behoorlijk fors, dus die pre-load kwam handig uit.
Deze update voert het een en ander aan playlist updates door en de meest significante toevoeging is de Private Warzone optie, waarmee je nu uitsluitend met je vrienden een potje kunt spelen in de game. Verder stelt Infinity Ward dat de game na het updaten ongeveer 25GB minder ruimte in beslag neemt op je harde schijf.
Nu de update beschikbaar is, hebben we uiteraard ook de changelog voor jullie met daarin alle details van deze update.
Playlist Update
Modern Warfare
- Ground War
- Gunfight
- TDM Snipers Only
- Hardpoint Hills and Kills
- Shipment 24/7
- Shoot House 24/7
Warzone
- BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
- Plunder Trios
Private Warzone
We’re excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available:
- BR – 50 players required to start (also has squad variations)
- Plunder – 30 players required to start (also has squad variations)
- Mini BR – 24 players required
Please share any bugs you encounter along with your feedback!
General Fixes
- Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person
- Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: “HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584”
- Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission “win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz”
- Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 – 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem
- In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out
- Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed
- Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope
- Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival
- Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight
- LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight
- Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended
Weapons
- M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model
- Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama – The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5″ Compact barrel. This has been fixed
Warzone
- Fixes to help fight against weapon corruption while in Spectator mode
- The gas from the Gas Grenade can sometimes obscure or completely hide players from thermal scopes
- Fixed an exploit near the Lozoff Pass Metro Station
- Armored Royale: Fixed a bug where dropping a truck redeployment flare into the service entrance of the subway can cause the truck to parachute underground
- While in Plunder, players parachutes will now auto deploy to help prevent against exploits
- Fix for an exploit with the Durable Gas Mask
- Fixed an audio bug where no overheat audio was playing when using the minigun on the helicopter
- When the player is using Bumper Ping as their button layout, the player will be unable to switch between the Gas Grenade and EMP Blast, resulting in them only able to use the gas grenade. This has been fixed
- When sitting in passenger seat of a helicopter and using the minigun, priming a lethal while simultaneously switching seats will break the players viewmodel. This has been fixed
- Fix for a bug where players are unable to equip other War Tracks after selecting “Random”
- Removed Juggernauts from Bunker puzzles
En hoe zit het met 2 player splitscreen? Nog steeds geen fix? Eerst kon ik met mijn mattie bij mijn thuis, 2 players splitscreen spelen bij een multiplayer mode. Nu geeftie alleen maar error.
Ook next-gen console support
@Anoniem-3813: Soms moet je eens in de playlist filter gaan en dan er direct weer uit, dan komen modi die greyed out zijn met 2 spelers soms beschikbaar
Dat spel is niet normaal meer voor op de ps4 heeft heel mijn geheugen nodig niet normaal meer nog 9dagen dan ps5 maar dit loopt de spuigaten uit met hun groten van bestanden ( en ja ik heb al sommige delen van het spel verwijderd maar toch )