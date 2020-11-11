

Spider-Man: Miles Morales lanceert volgende week op zowel de PlayStation 4 als de PlayStation 5. Doordat het een cross-gen release betreft, is de Trophylijst ook gesplitst en dat betekent dat je de game twee keer platinum kan halen. Een keer op de PlayStation 4 en een keer op de PlayStation 5.

De Trophies van de game zijn nu allemaal bekend, maar lees enkel verder als je geen problemen met spoilers hebt. Er staan namelijk een paar van de bazen genoemd in de lijst hieronder, die je in het avontuur tegen zal komen.

Verder zijn de Trophies redelijk vergelijkbaar met die van Spider-Man op de PlayStation 4, maar ditmaal is New Game+ geen aparte ‘DLC Trophy’, maar vormt het een onderdeel van de gewone lijst. Het is dus noodzakelijk om de game tweemaal uit te spelen.

Platinum

Be Yourself

-Collect all Trophies

Goud

Just the Beginning

-Unlock all Skills

A New Home

-100% complete all districts

Zilver

Urban Explorers

-Collect all Time Capsules

Memory Lane

-Collect all Postcards

Salvager

-Open all Underground Caches

Under Their Noses

-Shut down all Roxxon Labs

Underground Undone

-Shut down all Underground Hideouts

Ready for Anything

-Purchase all suits

Come at the King

-Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem

Never Saw It Coming

-Complete an Enemy Base without being detected

100x Combo!!!

-Perform a 100x Combo

Deep Cuts

-Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix

Brons

Launch, Swing and Dive

-Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge

Punching Pixels

-Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge

Dodging Light

-Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge

Spider-Training: Complete

-Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once

Pete’s First Villain

-Complete the Final Test

Kitbash

-Craft 10 Upgrades

Rhino Rodeo

-Ride Rhino through the mall

Hanging By A Thread

-Keep the bridge together

The Core of the Problem

-Investigate Roxxon’s underground lab

True Deception

-Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover

The Harlem Express

-Get the trains running again

Veloci-Skates

-Chase Tinkerer through the city

Shared History

-Walk through Miles and Phin’s past

Exploding Bulldozer

-Defeat Roxxon Rhino

Family Drama

-Defeat Prowler

Ultimate Sacrifice

-Save Harlem

From the Rafters

-Perform 25 Ceiling Takedowns

Climbing the Walls

-Perform 25 Wall Takedowns

Invisible Spider

-Defeat 50 enemies while Camouflaged

Overcharge

-Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks

Up and Over

-Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy

From Downtown

-Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more

Like a Rhino In A China Shop

-Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall

Competitive Spirit

-Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini-game

Best Fries in Town

-Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side

JJJ Would Be Proud

-Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode

Trapped

-Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget

Five Star Review

-Complete all FNSM app requests

Mod that Suit

-Craft a Suit Mod

Look with Better Eyes

-Craft a Visor Mod

Never Give Up

-Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ grave in Harlem

A Gift From Pete

-Receive the Gift Suit

Crime Master

-Complete all Bonus Objectives for every crime type

Nowhere to Hide

-Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns

I’m On A Boat

-Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown

Socially Acceptable

-Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story

Plus Plus

-Complete the game on New Game+