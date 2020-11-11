Spider-Man: Miles Morales lanceert volgende week op zowel de PlayStation 4 als de PlayStation 5. Doordat het een cross-gen release betreft, is de Trophylijst ook gesplitst en dat betekent dat je de game twee keer platinum kan halen. Een keer op de PlayStation 4 en een keer op de PlayStation 5.
De Trophies van de game zijn nu allemaal bekend, maar lees enkel verder als je geen problemen met spoilers hebt. Er staan namelijk een paar van de bazen genoemd in de lijst hieronder, die je in het avontuur tegen zal komen.
Verder zijn de Trophies redelijk vergelijkbaar met die van Spider-Man op de PlayStation 4, maar ditmaal is New Game+ geen aparte ‘DLC Trophy’, maar vormt het een onderdeel van de gewone lijst. Het is dus noodzakelijk om de game tweemaal uit te spelen.
Platinum
Be Yourself
-Collect all Trophies
Goud
Just the Beginning
-Unlock all Skills
A New Home
-100% complete all districts
Zilver
Urban Explorers
-Collect all Time Capsules
Memory Lane
-Collect all Postcards
Salvager
-Open all Underground Caches
Under Their Noses
-Shut down all Roxxon Labs
Underground Undone
-Shut down all Underground Hideouts
Ready for Anything
-Purchase all suits
Come at the King
-Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem
Never Saw It Coming
-Complete an Enemy Base without being detected
100x Combo!!!
-Perform a 100x Combo
Deep Cuts
-Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix
Brons
Launch, Swing and Dive
-Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge
Punching Pixels
-Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge
Dodging Light
-Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge
Spider-Training: Complete
-Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once
Pete’s First Villain
-Complete the Final Test
Kitbash
-Craft 10 Upgrades
Rhino Rodeo
-Ride Rhino through the mall
Hanging By A Thread
-Keep the bridge together
The Core of the Problem
-Investigate Roxxon’s underground lab
True Deception
-Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover
The Harlem Express
-Get the trains running again
Veloci-Skates
-Chase Tinkerer through the city
Shared History
-Walk through Miles and Phin’s past
Exploding Bulldozer
-Defeat Roxxon Rhino
Family Drama
-Defeat Prowler
Ultimate Sacrifice
-Save Harlem
From the Rafters
-Perform 25 Ceiling Takedowns
Climbing the Walls
-Perform 25 Wall Takedowns
Invisible Spider
-Defeat 50 enemies while Camouflaged
Overcharge
-Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks
Up and Over
-Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy
From Downtown
-Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more
Like a Rhino In A China Shop
-Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall
Competitive Spirit
-Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini-game
Best Fries in Town
-Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side
JJJ Would Be Proud
-Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode
Trapped
-Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget
Five Star Review
-Complete all FNSM app requests
Mod that Suit
-Craft a Suit Mod
Look with Better Eyes
-Craft a Visor Mod
Never Give Up
-Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ grave in Harlem
A Gift From Pete
-Receive the Gift Suit
Crime Master
-Complete all Bonus Objectives for every crime type
Nowhere to Hide
-Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns
I’m On A Boat
-Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown
Socially Acceptable
-Scroll through the entire Social Feed at the end of the story
Plus Plus
-Complete the game on New Game+
Dit was 1 van de games waar ik bijna wel zeker van was dat ik voor de plat zou gaan, maar dit soort trophies ga ik niet doen. Ik ga me niet 2x door hetzelfde verhaal banjeren om de game letterlijk hetzelfde te ervaren voor een trophy 🙁
Hmm niet zo’n fan van dit, maar wel een goed excuus om een playtrough te doen met ray-tracing en de tweede met 60fps 🙂
Ik zie hierin alleen maar voordelen dan, eerste keer op 30FPS met ray-tracing, tweede keer met 60FPS zonder ray-tracing, in nieuw game +, haal je zeker je geld eruit voor zo’n dure korte 13 uur game.
Dat Is wel erg slecht New game+ in de normale lijst zetten niet iedereen wil een game 2x uitspelen
Lol story duurt maar 3 uur. 10-20 uur voor platinum
Dat ga ik niet doen…ga een game niet 2x uitspelen puur voor 1 ontbrekende trophie…maar ja…voordat hier de ps5 staat zijn we hele tijd verder..ik hoop.op.een God of War 2 edition van de ps5 en dat zal voor mij een instant buy zijn!