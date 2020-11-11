In verband met de release van Destiny 2: Beyond Light is de game eerder deze week een tijd lang offline geweest vanwege onderhoud. Nadien werd er ook een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld om te downloaden, versie 3.0.0.1 om precies te zijn.
Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we dan natuurlijk de patch notes voor je en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Het betreft hier overigens een beknopte versie, gezien de volledige lijst enorm lang is. Die kan je hier vinden.
Crucible
-
- Trials of Osiris
-
- Trials of Osiris Power level requirement increased to 1210.
- Added ADEPT weapons and weapon mods to Flawless chest rewards.
- Additional information here.
Maps
-
-
- Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Altar of Flame.
- Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Exodus Blue.
- Added physics blockers to some out-of-bounds areas on Cauldron.
Player Identity
- Login screens now have a dark background.
- Updated the full-screen menus to have a dark background style.
- Player waypoints now display Season Rank, HUD waypoints.
- Added toggle functionality to the character screen, allowing the player to make a choice between Light and Dark subclasses.
-
- Character screen visuals updated depending on player choice between Light and Dark.
Character Creation
- Changed selection from “Male” & “Female” to “Masculine” & “Feminine.”
- Guardian head and hair models have been replaced with improved versions.
-
- Several color swatches have been changed to better represent the applied color.
- Player’s previous head selections are still used.
Misc
- Fixed a bug that prevented online friends from showing up in the roster on Stadia for players with more than 100 friends.
- Fixed a bug that occasionally prevented players from earning progress on bounties when joining an activity in progress.
- This most notably impacted Iron Banner bounties and could cause players to have their Artifact Power bonus enabled during Iron Banner matches.
A few Sandbox changes that we missed in our Sandbox preview
- Traveler’s Chosen
-
- Reduced muzzle flash intensity.
- Point of the Stag
-
- Increased Point of the Stag’s Max Power Level to 1310.
- Divinity
-
- Fixed a bug that prevented some weapons from dealing precision damage to the Divinity cage (e.g. Eriana’s Vow).
- Hunter Dodge
-
- Increased Hunter’s Dodge cooldown by a few seconds.
- (E.g. Tier 4, old cooldown: 22 sec. New cooldown: 26 sec.)
- Anti-Champion Mods
-
- Anti-barrier rounds will now penetrate Taken Phalanx shields.
- All Anti-Champion mods have been shifted to armor, rather than taking a weapon mod slot.
- Orbs of Light have been changed to Orbs of Power as they can now be consumed by Light and Dark subclasses.
8 december wss die ps5 versie aanschaffen
@xTROPHY_LEGENDEx:
Hoezo, er komt toch gewoon een update
Gisteren lukte het niet om in het spel te komen. Hopelijk vandaag wel.
Al lang geen Destiny gespeeld. Forsaken is het laatste DLC daarna vrij snel gestopt. Vanochtend even geprobeerd en wil het toch weer gaan oppakken. Kan ik meteen de nieuwe DLC kopen of moet ik de voorgaande DLC kopen om mee te kunnen met de rest?
@Anoniem-3457: nee ps5 versie komt pas 8 dec tot die tijd kan je alleen die van 4 spelen
@Anoniem-8823: je kan gewoon de nieuwe uitbreiding kopen. Ik heb shadowkeep ook niet en vandaag met de nieuwe begonnen.