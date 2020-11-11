

In verband met de release van Destiny 2: Beyond Light is de game eerder deze week een tijd lang offline geweest vanwege onderhoud. Nadien werd er ook een nieuwe update beschikbaar gesteld om te downloaden, versie 3.0.0.1 om precies te zijn.

Zoals gebruikelijk hebben we dan natuurlijk de patch notes voor je en die hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Het betreft hier overigens een beknopte versie, gezien de volledige lijst enorm lang is. Die kan je hier vinden.