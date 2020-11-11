Een tijdje geleden werd al opgemerkt dat een specifiek einde in ‘The Dark Pictures: Little Hope’ je een teaser te zien gaf die het volgende deel in de franchise leek aan te kondigen. De vreemde teaser zelf gaf aan dat dit deel ‘House of Ashes’ zou gaan heten. Het zal waarschijnlijk geen grote verrassing zijn, maar Supermassive Games en Bandai Namco hebben nu officieel bevestigd dat dit klopt.

House of Ashes brengt je naar Irak, anno 2003, waar je terecht komt in een ondergrondse expeditie vol gevaren. De game zal in de loop van 2021 verschijnen voor zowel de huidige als de next-gen consoles en pc. Hieronder kan je een korte inhoud van de game lezen, alsook de teaser nog eens bekijken als je die gemist zou hebben.

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains.

Arriving at the coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt.

Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?