Een uitgebreide PlayStation Store update deze week in verband met de Amerikaanse release van de PlayStation 5. Daarom zijn diverse launchgames ook in Europa al uitgebracht, alleen kan je er nu nog niet zoveel mee. Tenzij het cross-gen games betreft uiteraard.
Gezien er een duidelijke onderverdeling is tussen PS4, PS5 en cross-gen games, hebben we alle titels hieronder per segment gecategoriseerd voor een strak overzicht. Volop keuze deze week en check hieronder of er wat voor je tussen zit.
Games – PS4
- UNTURNED – €24,99
- Handball 21 – €39,99
- Esports Life Tycoon – €19,99
- Circuits – €4,99
- Fight – €9,99
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter – €7,99
- Just Dance 2021 – €59,99
- Professor Rubik’s breinfitness – €39,99
- Watch Dogs: Complete Edition – €29,99
- Hidden Through Time – Deluxe Edition – €7,99
- Legends of Ethernal – €19,99
- Vera Blanc: Full Moon – €4,99
- Liftoff: Drone Racing – €34,99
- Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Edition – €39,99
- FOCUS on YOU Complete Edition – €44,99 (PS VR)
- FUSER – €69,99
- FUSER VIP Edition – €109,99
- My Universe – Cooking Star Restaurant – €39,99
- Slide Stars – €39,99
- Speed 3: Grand Prix – €29,99
- Train Sim World 2: Collector’s Edition – €54,99
- Tyd wag vir Niemand – Luxe Editie – €14,99
- XIII – €49,99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – €59,99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition – €69,99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition – €89,99
- Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition – €19,99
- Demon’s Tilt – €20,99
- Fantasy Friends – €29,99
- Let’s Sing 2021 – €39,99
- Let’s Sing 2021 – Platinum Edition – €74,99
- Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper – €4,99
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle – €10,99
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – €59,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – €69,99
Games – Cross-gen
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship – €59,99
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship – €69,99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – €69,99
- Watch Dogs Legion – Gold Edition – €99,99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition – €109,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – €69,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gold Edition – €99,99
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ultimate Edition – €109,99
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition – €44,99
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition – €54,99
- The Pathless – €34,99
- Undead Horde – €16,99
- No Man’s Sky – €49,99
- Maneater – €39,99
- King Oddball – €4,99
- Dead by Daylight: Speciale Edition – €39,99
- Bugsnax – €21,99
- DiRT 5 – €69,99
- DiRT 5 Amplified Edition – €89,99
- Borderlands 3 – €69,99
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition – €74,99
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition – €99,99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – €69,99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition – €89,99
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation – €74,99
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle – €99,99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – €59,99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – €79,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-gen bundel – €74,99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition – €99,99
Games – PS5
- Demon’s Souls – €79,99
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition – €99,99
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition – €39,99
- Fortnite – Gratis
- GoonyaFighter Jiggly Haptic Edition – €12,49
- Observer: System Redux – €29,99
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – €49,99
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition – €59,99
- Godfall – €79,99
- Godfall Digital Deluxe – €99,99
- Godfall Ascended Edition – €109,99
Apps
- Share Factory Studio – Gratis
Downloadbare content
Fortnite (PS4)
- Throwback Axe – Gratis
Callt of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Digitale PS5-upgrade – €5,00