

De PlayStation 5 is nu wereldwijd in bepaalde landen verkrijgbaar daar waar de rest nog tot volgende week donderdag moet wachten. Desalniettemin richt Sony Interactive President Jim Ryan zich nu tot de gehele community met een mooie brief.

Deze brief werd op het PlayStation Blog gepubliceerd en kun je ook hieronder vinden. Daaronder een korte video van de PlayStation 5 lancering dat werd gevierd met een lichtshow bij het hoofdkantoor van het bedrijf in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

What a year. I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for cheering us on and keeping us honest. I know I speak for all of Sony Interactive Entertainment when I say that you are at the very center of everything we make and do here.

We never wavered in our vision for delivering a truly next-generation console that was built to excite both gamers and developers. We also knew that it would be nearly impossible for gamers and press to experience next-generation features like the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback, or our immersive 3D Audio, in a socially-distanced world.

But starting tonight in some regions, players will begin turning on their PlayStation 5 consoles for the very first time and getting their first taste of these innovative features. It’s a heartening, and humbling, moment for all of us here at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

While the launch begins tonight in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea – this is just the first step in our global rollout. PS5 will expand to the rest of the world on November 19, and I can’t wait until everyone can get their hands on it.

PS5 represents a true generational leap, and the games you will experience over the coming years are sure to change gaming forever. The ultra-high speed SSD alone will revolutionize how games are developed and played, not to mention the increased fidelity and performance many PS5 games offer. And then there is, of course, the DualSense wireless controller.

It’s an exciting time, and we’re so grateful that you’re here with us. Thank you for trusting us and for being so patient this year. We created PS5 for you and you have been the center of our strategy since Ken Kutaragi envisioned the very first PlayStation.

Today, I just wanted to simply say: thank you. Thank you, and here’s to the dawn of a new generation of gaming.