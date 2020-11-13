

Een van de launchgames voor de PlayStation 5 is de titel Bugsnax en ook van die game zijn de Trophies inmiddels online gegaan. Dat brengt ons vandaag bij het onderstaande overzicht van alle Trophies die je in de game kunt verzamelen en hier valt een platinum Trophy onder.

Op basis van de lijst ziet het er niet al te ingewikkeld uit, maar dat is even onder voorbehoud. We hebben de game nog niet gespeeld, maar ogenschijnlijk is het erg goed te doen. Iedereen kan voor die platinum gaan, gezien de game via PlayStation Plus aangeboden wordt.

Bugsnax is vanaf 19 november verkrijgbaar.

Platinum

Bugsnax Master

-Obtain all of the trophies.

Goud

Vacation’s End

-Complete the main story of Bugsnax.

Got To Catch Them All

-Catch 100 unique species of Bugsnax.

Sidetracked

-Complete all of the side quests.

Feeding Frenzy

-Fully transform every Grumpus.

Bossy Bugs

-Defeat all of the Legendary Bugsnax.

Survivor

-All of the Grumpuses survive.

Zilver

Documentarian

-Watch all of Lizbert’s video diaries.

Talkin’ Bout Bugsnax

-Interview every Grumpus.

In The Arms of the Gramble

-Donate the max amount of Bugsnax to Gramble’s ranch.

Know Thy Neighbor

-Return every Grumpus to Snaxburg.

Halfway There

-Catch 50 unique species of Bugsnax.

I’m Stuffed

-Fully transform a Grumpus.

Candid Cryptid

-Scan the Snaxsquatch

Sundae Best

-Transform a Grumpus with Scoopy, Banopper, and Cheery.

Trippin’ Ball

-Stun a Bugsnak with the Trip Shot attached to your Buggy Ball

Grab Bag

-Empty one biome of all its Snakpods.

Brons

Everybody Gets One

Catch your first Bugsnak.

Combo Meal

Transform a Grumpus with Bunger, Fryder, and Sodie.

Launch Party

Stun a flying Bugsnak by launching another Bugsnak at it.

Midnight Snak

Transform Gramble.

That Reminds Me of a Puzzle

Solve the secret of the lava cave, or the secret of the dunes.

Double Trapper

Catch more than one Bugsnak in your Snak Trap at once.

Say Cheese!

Scan a Grumpus after saucing them with cheese.

Perf Dirt

Steal Beffica’s diary from her cave.

Quartermaster

Catch 25 unique species of Bugsnax.

Gone Home

Find your way to Snaxburg.

Wonderfalls

Check behind the waterfall for secrets.