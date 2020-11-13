Sinds vandaag is de nieuwe Call of Duty daar eindelijk en kan er weer flink op losgeschoten worden in Black Ops Cold War. Het meest recente deel in de franchise is door velen al gespeeld dankzij de zeer succesvolle beta en Treyarch heeft nu aangekondigd welke aanpassingen je kunt verwachten ten opzichte van deze beta.

Tijdens de beta is natuurlijk veel feedback verzameld en de studio heeft geprobeerd dit zo goed mogelijk toe te passen. Zo zijn er logischerwijs meer modi aanwezig en er zijn veel gameplay aspecten van de game aangepast.

Je kunt hieronder de volledige lijst van alle veranderingen, tweaks en toevoegingen nalezen. Dit slaat trouwens puur op de multiplayer van de game.