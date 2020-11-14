

Cyberpunk 2077 had eigenlijk aanstaande donderdag moeten verschijnen, maar recent werd de game toch maar weer even vooruit geduwd. Dit om er voor te zorgen dat alle versies van de game bij release tip top in orde zijn.

We moeten dus nog even geduld hebben, maar wel krijgen we nu enigszins zicht op de Trophies die in de game te behalen zijn. Hieronder de lijst, maar wees gewaarschuwd voor spoilers omtrent de activiteiten in de game.

De waarde van de Trophies is nog niet bekend en ook ontbreekt het nog aan een aantal Trophies, gezien die voor nu op geheim staan. De reden daartoe is omdat dit overzicht via Powerpyx bij de GOG app vandaan komt, die wat beperkt in details is.

Ondanks dat geeft het enigszins zicht op wat de doelen zijn en het ziet er naar uit dat de game 100% voltooien een must is.

City Lights

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in City Center.

Full Body Conversion

-Install at least one implant in each system and body part.

Right Back At Ya

-Kill or incapacitate an enemy who threw a grenade at you.

The Wandering Fool

-Find all tarot graffiti.

Autojock

-Buy all vehicles available for purchase.

Frequent Flyer

-Find all fast travel dataterms.

Gun Fu

-Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies in quick succession with a revolver or pistol in close combat.

Gunslinger

-Shoot an enemy grenade in midair with a revolver.

Master Crafter

-Craft 3 Legendary items.

I Am The Law

-Complete all Cyberpsycho Sightings.

Mean Streets

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Heywood.

Little Tokyo

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Westbrook.

Christmas Tree Attack

-Complete a Breach Protocol with a minimum of 3 daemons uploaded.

The Quick and the Dead

-Kill or incapacitate 50 enemies while time is slowed.

Must Be Rats

-Perform the Distract Enemies quickhack 30 times without drawing attention to yourself.

Breathtaking

-Collect all items that once belonged to Johnny Silverhand.

The Wasteland

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in the Badlands.

Daemon In The Shell

-Kill or incapacitate 3 enemies with one “Detonate Grenade” quickhack.

Stanislavski’s Method

-Use a dialogue option related to V’s life path 10 times.

Ten out of Ten

-Reach the max level in any skill.

Rough Landing

-While Berserk cyberware is active, perform a Superhero Landing to kill or incapacitate 2 enemies.

The World

-Complete the main storyline.

Greetings from Pacifica!

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Pacifica.

The Jungle

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Santo Domingo.

True Soldier

-Kill or incapacitate 300 enemies using ranged weapons.

True Warrior

-Kill or incapacitate 100 enemies using melee weapons.

Two Heads, One Bullet

-Kill or incapacitate 2 enemies with the same sniper rifle shot.

V for Vendetta

-After reviving yourself with Second Heart, kill or incapacitate the enemy who killed you.

It’s Elementary

-Complete all gigs and NCPD Scanner Hustles in Watson.

Legend of the Afterlife

-Reach max Street Cred.

Voor wat de missende Trophies betreft, dit zijn er 12 in totaal en die lijken gelinkt aan het verhaal te zijn. Details daarover zullen later volgen, net zoals de waardes van de Trophies individueel.