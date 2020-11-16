

Ondanks dat de PlayStation 5 nog niet wereldwijd verkrijgbaar is, is NBA 2K21 afgelopen week al wel uitgebracht voor de next-gen consoles. Ontwikkelaar Visual Concepts zit zeker niet stil na de release, want in het weekend heeft de studio al een update uitgebracht voor NBA 2K21 op de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X|S.

De update heeft ervoor gezorgd dat diverse spelers er nu nog realistischer uitzien en verder is er een reeks aanpassingen aan de gameplay doorgevoerd. Ook zijn meerdere modi van de nodige verbeteringen en fixes voorzien. Dat en meer zie je in de onderstaande changelog.