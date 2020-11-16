

Vorige week verscheen de remake van de klassieker XIII voor de PlayStation 4, maar echt goed wordt de game niet ontvangen. De titel had een jaar eerder moeten verschijnen, maar kreeg te maken met uitstel om betere kwaliteit te garanderen.

Een loze belofte, want de kwaliteit is erg beroerd. Meer daarover zullen we jullie snel in onze review vertellen. In de tussentijd hebben ontwikkelaar PlayMagic en uitgever Microïds aangegeven dat ze de kwaliteit zelf ook niet goed vinden en daar bieden ze hun excuses voor aan.

De voornaamste reden voor de slechte kwaliteit ligt bij de coronapandemie, omdat het overschakelen naar thuiswerken uitdagend is gebleken. Ook heeft het een impact gehad op het Q&A proces, maar men belooft beterschap en er zijn meerdere updates in de maak om de issues tegen te gaan.

“First and foremost, we would like to offer our most sincere apologies for the game’s technical issues. In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players’ frustrations. The pandemic has impacted the game’s production on many levels. Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected.

We want to assure you that PlayMagic is working hard to solve all the game’s issues. With live monitoring and multiple patches in the upcoming days and weeks, we hope to reach the quality level we all expect for the optimum gaming experience. The first update will be pushed shortly to fix the most urgent issues regarding the controls, frame rate, collisions, rendering and sound.”