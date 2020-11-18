

Recent konden we melden dat My Name is Mayo een vervolg zou krijgen en die is nu beschikbaar. De game – voor zover je het een game kan noemen – is verkrijgbaar voor slechts €1,19 en bij interesse kan je hier in de PlayStation Store terecht.

Net zoals in het vorige deel draait het in My Name is Mayo 2 wederom om op de mayopot te tappen en gaandeweg kun je een flinke reeks Trophies vrijspelen. Door dit concept staat het eerste deel bekend als de makkelijkste game ooit om platinum te halen.

Gezien het vervolg nu uit is en de Trophies online zijn gegaan, valt dezelfde conclusie te trekken over het tweede deel. Dit heb je zo gedaan, zie hieronder wat je moet doen.

Platinum

My Name is Mayo – The Second!

-High Cholesterol, High Reward.

Goud

But if you sing, sing, sing sing.

-Get the microphone! (Hit 10000 times!)

REALLY Horsing around

-Horizon one up (Hit this 300 times)

Honest mistakes

-Eat 30 pizza slides

Zilver

eEeEeEeEeEeEeEeEeEeE

-Queen’s friendly pets (Hit 3000 times!)

Let’s get ready to grumble!

-A bunch of pugs (Hit 6000 times!)

Materialism is peas and carrots

-Be your better half (Hit this 550 times)

Lonely but homely

-YOU’RE one to talk (Hit this 200 times)

Can’t let hot pizza go to waste

-Open the door!

Brons

Outer Steak

-Hit the Mayo 5 times

A plant of eggs

-A type of berry (Hit 50 times!)

Gesúndheit

-Bubbles (Hit 100 times!)

Delicious feets

-Cucumber’s fetish (Hit 500 times!)

Smart cutie pie.

-Japanese discoveries. (Hit 750 times!)

Do you feel it?

-Pili (Hit this 1500 times!)

The most beautiful secret

-This is beautiful (Unlock all)

Love life

-Hit the Mayo 75 times

These modern days

-Wear a mask (Hit this 50 times)

Apes and cats

-App of love (Hit this 75 times)

Soap and love don’t mix

-Go ape! (Hit this 150 times)

Is this organic?

-Wash them often (Hit this 250 times)

Selenites beware

-Peas love carrots (Hit this 200 times)

Looking fly for a mayo guy

-Shoot to the moon (Hit this 400 times)

Stood up

-Flies are annoying (Hit this 350 times)

Half-living

-Stop crying your heart out (Hit this 450 times)

Dreams are made of this

-Hit the Mayo 150 times.

Quitting the dream

-THE mime (Hit this 50 times)

Banned in California

-Daddy didn’t give attention (Hit this 75 times)

Not the buns you’d like

-Kinky stunts (Hit this 150 times)

Are ya winning?

-The buns that are hot (Hit this 250 times)

Tears of parenting

-Horsing around (Hit this 150 times)

Epiphany!

-Mime your dad (Hit this 150 times)

Follow your nose!

-Your new eyes (Hit this 200 times)

New horizons

-Got your nose! (Hit this 75 times)

Alone in the jar

-Hit the Mayo 35 times

Hang in there

-Loneliness (Hit this 50 times)

Charging is pointless

-Hanging calls (Hit this 75 times)

Chicks, man!

-Plug your charger (Hit this 120 times)

Hazardous peeps

-On the prowl (Hit this 175 times)

Unbearably moist

-Stranger danger (Hit this 200 times)

Be yourself

-A little too close and personal (Hit this 100 times)

Alone with your thoughts…

-Inner you (Hit this 150 times)

Stare into the abyss…

-Moving on your own (Hit this 400 times)

Avoiding problems causes swollen legs

-Hit the Mayo 2000 times!

I’m waiting for the right chance, mom!

-Skip 20 life problems

The job market, man…

-Make 30 angry statements

Finding a money-giving place

-Make 50 dollah

There is no better time than pizza time

-Flap over 30 buildings

Sausage pizzas are a hot topic

-Deliver pizza joy to 100 people

Elevator? What’s that?

-Go up 20 moving stars

Delivering pizza was never easy

-Feel the pressure of your heart