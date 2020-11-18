Codemasters heeft weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor F1 2020 en het betreft hier update 1.13, die met de nodige patch notes komt. De update voegt een paar kleine nieuwe features toe, zoals de weergave van penalty’s in de user interface. Daarnaast kunnen spelers nu de taal van het commentaar kiezen en er zijn wat meer slots voor sponsors op de auto.
Buiten dat lost deze update de nodige issues op waar de game nog mee te kampen had. Een belangrijke fix is dat de kans op een disconnect nu flink is afgenomen als je de game online speelt. Dat en meer in het overzicht hieronder.
New Features
- Added an option to allow the player to choose their preferred commentary language.
- Penalties are now shown on the HUD (both in-race and spectator mode).
- The customisable car now has 11 slots for sponsor decals.
My Team
- Fixed an issue that meant the player could not sign Lewis Hamilton despite meeting all the requirements.
- Fixed an issue that caused Facilities to reset.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Facilities progress bar to disappear.
Driver Career
- Fixed an issue that could cause teams to drop their number 1 driver if the player signs for them.
- Fixed an issue that caused blue flags to disappear after using a Mid-Session Save.
Multiplayer
- Changes have been made to reduce the chance of being disconnected from a game session.
- Fixed an issue that caused a host with a slow connection to start the race before other players.
- Fixed an issue in Weekly Events that caused all players to exit the session after a host migration.
- Fixed a crash that could occur issue when skipping through cut scenes after retiring from a Weekly Event qualifying session.
- Fixed an issue in Leagues that caused results to not submit following the completion of a session.
- Fixed an issue where camera functionality would be restricted when re-joining an online session.
- Added countdown lights when taking control of your car on track after re-joining a multiplayer session.
- Fixed an issue that caused the AI to have unrealistic lap times following a host migration.
- Fixed an issue in spectator mode that caused the lap counter to show the incorrect lap number after a formation lap.
General
- The Race Director will now correctly show the tyre used to set a lap time in practice sessions.
- Players will no longer receive a corner cutting warning when entering the pits at Circuit Zandvoort when using strict corner cutting rules.
- Fixed an issue where users could get illegal overtake penalties under the safety car/VSC when giving a position back.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the player to gain a time advantage at the end of a VSC period.
- Fixed an issue that caused the lap counter to show the incorrect lap number after a formation lap.
- Various other bug fixes and improvements.