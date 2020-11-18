

Codemasters heeft weer een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor F1 2020 en het betreft hier update 1.13, die met de nodige patch notes komt. De update voegt een paar kleine nieuwe features toe, zoals de weergave van penalty’s in de user interface. Daarnaast kunnen spelers nu de taal van het commentaar kiezen en er zijn wat meer slots voor sponsors op de auto.

Buiten dat lost deze update de nodige issues op waar de game nog mee te kampen had. Een belangrijke fix is dat de kans op een disconnect nu flink is afgenomen als je de game online speelt. Dat en meer in het overzicht hieronder.