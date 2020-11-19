Fortnite is en blijft natuurlijk een grote naam in de industrie en het succes van deze Battle Royale titel zal ook verder gaan op de PS5. Epic Games blijft druk sleutelen aan deze titel en daardoor zien we regelmatig unieke content, zoals concerten of cross-over events, verschijnen. De nu beschikbare update brengt weliswaar geen extra content mee, maar het communiceren met je vrienden wordt wellicht nog leuker.

Met de nieuwe update wordt namelijk videochat geïntroduceerd in de game. Epic Games heeft de handen ineengeslagen met de Houseparty applicatie en biedt zodoende deze nieuwe mogelijkheden tot communiceren. Om met elkaar te videochatten moet je de Houseparty app verbinden aan je Epic Games account, nadien kun je het gebruiken. Deze functie is nu enkel beschikbaar voor de PS4, PS5 en pc. Andere platformen volgen mogelijk later nog.

Voor alle details over deze nieuwe functie kan je hier terecht. Deze update verhelpt ook nog wat bugs en andere kleine problemen in de Creative modus, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.