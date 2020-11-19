Fortnite is en blijft natuurlijk een grote naam in de industrie en het succes van deze Battle Royale titel zal ook verder gaan op de PS5. Epic Games blijft druk sleutelen aan deze titel en daardoor zien we regelmatig unieke content, zoals concerten of cross-over events, verschijnen. De nu beschikbare update brengt weliswaar geen extra content mee, maar het communiceren met je vrienden wordt wellicht nog leuker.
Met de nieuwe update wordt namelijk videochat geïntroduceerd in de game. Epic Games heeft de handen ineengeslagen met de Houseparty applicatie en biedt zodoende deze nieuwe mogelijkheden tot communiceren. Om met elkaar te videochatten moet je de Houseparty app verbinden aan je Epic Games account, nadien kun je het gebruiken. Deze functie is nu enkel beschikbaar voor de PS4, PS5 en pc. Andere platformen volgen mogelijk later nog.
Voor alle details over deze nieuwe functie kan je hier terecht. Deze update verhelpt ook nog wat bugs en andere kleine problemen in de Creative modus, zoals je hieronder kunt zien.
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can now hide the Elimination Feed and mute Elimination Audio to encourage sneaky sniping!
ISLANDS
- Updated the Hub Island portal layout to accommodate the recent updates to hub creator guidelines.
ISLANDS BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the time of day lighting appeared differently on featured islands and personal islands.
GAMEPLAY
- Added a new option to My Island > Settings
- Player Elimination Audio: Off, On (Default: On) – causes eliminated players to be despawned silently.
- Added new options to My Island > UI
- Hide Elimination Feed: Yes, No (Default: No) – completely hides the elimination feed during the game.
- Hide Party Eliminations: Yes, No (Default: No) – hides the number of eliminations for each party member in the Party UI during the game.
GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where an eliminated player could spectate a player on the enemy team.
- Fixed an issue where Team Size did not limit the number of players when Join in Progress was set to ‘Spawn Next Round’.
- Fixed an issue where the sky would flicker on PS4.
WEAPONS AND ITEMS BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the X-4 Stormwing was de-synced after player interaction.
- Fixed an issue where husks did not fall off edges to follow players.
CREATIVE TOOLS AND PHONE BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players could not open the Creative Inventory after cutting and pasting a device.
- Fixed an issue where the Creative Inventory appeared distorted when customizing a device.
PREFABS AND GALLERIES BUG FIXES
- Fixed a collision issue with the pillar wall asset from the Princess Castle Wall galleries.
- Fixed an issue with the bush from Winter Variant Foliage Gallery A having a yellow glow.
- Fixed an issue with a bridge girder asset from the Steel Bridge galleries being difficult to place with the phone.
- Fixed an issue with some of the Steel Bridge prefabs & galleries placing outside of the preview boundary.
- Fixed an issue with the bridge street asset from the Steel Bridge set having a misaligned grid snap box.
- Fixed an issue with assets from the Swamp Cliff Gallery displaying the wrong texture.
DEVICES
- Added new options to the Class Selector device.
- Activation Audio: On, Off (Default: On) – allows the audio effect played when a player changes class to be muted.
- Zone Audio: On,Off (Default: On) – allows the ambient audio effect for the zone and the audio effects for players entering and leaving the zone to be muted.
- Added new options to the Mutator Zone device.
- Selected Team: None, 1-16 (Default: None)
- Affects Team: Selected, All But Selected (Default: All But Selected)
- These two options replace the old Safe Team option to allow the zone to affect all teams (Selected Team = None), just the Selected Team, or every team except the Selected Team.
- Selected Class: None, Any, 1-16 (Default: None)
- Affects Class: Selected, All But Selected (Default: All But Selected)
- These two options replace the old Safe Class option to allow the zone to affect all classes (Selected Class = Any), players without a class (Selected Class = None), just the Selected Class, or every class except the Selected Class.
- Update Selected Team When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel) – sets the Selected Team on the device to be the same team as the player who instigated the signal.
- Update Selected Class When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-150 (Default: No Channel) – sets the Selected Class on the device to be the same class as the player who instigated the signal.
DEVICES BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Player Spawn Pad’s lighting being too bright on PS5 during mixed island filters.
- Fixed an issue where the Mutator Zone Class Selected option was offset by 1.
PS4 Note
- 14.60 Release: Stability Fixes to improve Fortnite.