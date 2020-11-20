

Met de release van de PlayStation 5 deze week is iedereen ongetwijfeld druk bezig met de nieuwste games voor dat platform of anders de cross-gen games. Toch zijn er nog een hoop nieuwe games voor de PlayStation 4 verschenen deze week en dat samen met alle andere releases hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

PS5 games

War Thunder – Gratis

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition – €59,99

PS4 games

Arcade Archives ZERO TEAM – €6,99

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – €14,99

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! – €39,99

Darkness Rollercoaster – Akimbo Edition – €10,99 (PS VR)

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper – €4,99

Eldrador Creatures – €29,99

Exit the Gungeon – €9,99

Five Dates – €12,99

Flatland Vol.1 – €7,99

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle – €10,99

Hide & Dance! – €4,99

My Name is Mayo 2 – €1,19

Serious Sam Collection – €29,99

Speaking Simulator – €14,99

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III: Extended Edition – €23,99

The Perplexing Orb 2 – €8,99

UNTURNED – €24,99

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – €59,99

Let’s Sing 2021 – €39,99

Let’s Sing 2021 – Platinum Edition – €74,99

Mars Horizon – €17,99

Monster Viator – €14,99

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – €39,99

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition – €49,99

Micetopia – €4,99

Katamari Damacy REROLL – €29,99

Cross-gen games (PS4/PS5)

JYDGE PS4 & PS5 – €14,99 (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 – €49,99 (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 – €59,99 (PS4)

Demo’s