Met de release van de PlayStation 5 deze week is iedereen ongetwijfeld druk bezig met de nieuwste games voor dat platform of anders de cross-gen games. Toch zijn er nog een hoop nieuwe games voor de PlayStation 4 verschenen deze week en dat samen met alle andere releases hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.

PS5 games

  • War Thunder – Gratis
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition – €59,99

PS4 games

  • Arcade Archives ZERO TEAM – €6,99
  • Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – €14,99
  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! – €39,99
  • Darkness Rollercoaster – Akimbo Edition – €10,99 (PS VR)
  • Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper – €4,99
  • Eldrador Creatures – €29,99
  • Exit the Gungeon – €9,99
  • Five Dates – €12,99
  • Flatland Vol.1 – €7,99
  • Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle – €10,99
  • Hide & Dance! – €4,99
  • My Name is Mayo 2 – €1,19
  • Serious Sam Collection – €29,99
  • Speaking Simulator – €14,99
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III: Extended Edition – €23,99
  • The Perplexing Orb 2 – €8,99
  • UNTURNED – €24,99
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – €59,99
  • Let’s Sing 2021 – €39,99
  • Let’s Sing 2021 – Platinum Edition – €74,99
  • Mars Horizon – €17,99
  • Monster Viator – €14,99
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – €39,99
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition – €49,99
  • Micetopia – €4,99
  • Katamari Damacy REROLL – €29,99

Cross-gen games (PS4/PS5)

  • JYDGE PS4 & PS5 – €14,99 (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – €49,99 (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 – €59,99 (PS4)

Demo’s

  • Override 2: Super Mech League beta