Met de release van de PlayStation 5 deze week is iedereen ongetwijfeld druk bezig met de nieuwste games voor dat platform of anders de cross-gen games. Toch zijn er nog een hoop nieuwe games voor de PlayStation 4 verschenen deze week en dat samen met alle andere releases hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet.
PS5 games
- War Thunder – Gratis
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition – €59,99
PS4 games
- Arcade Archives ZERO TEAM – €6,99
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead – €14,99
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! – €39,99
- Darkness Rollercoaster – Akimbo Edition – €10,99 (PS VR)
- Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper – €4,99
- Eldrador Creatures – €29,99
- Exit the Gungeon – €9,99
- Five Dates – €12,99
- Flatland Vol.1 – €7,99
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle – €10,99
- Hide & Dance! – €4,99
- My Name is Mayo 2 – €1,19
- Serious Sam Collection – €29,99
- Speaking Simulator – €14,99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III: Extended Edition – €23,99
- The Perplexing Orb 2 – €8,99
- UNTURNED – €24,99
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory – €59,99
- Let’s Sing 2021 – €39,99
- Let’s Sing 2021 – Platinum Edition – €74,99
- Mars Horizon – €17,99
- Monster Viator – €14,99
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – €39,99
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition – €49,99
- Micetopia – €4,99
- Katamari Damacy REROLL – €29,99
Cross-gen games (PS4/PS5)
- JYDGE PS4 & PS5 – €14,99 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 – €49,99 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 – €59,99 (PS4)
Demo’s
- Override 2: Super Mech League beta