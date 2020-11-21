Bungie heeft een hotfix voor Destiny 2: Beyond Light uitgebracht met versienummer 3.0.0.3 en deze hotfix richt zich gedeeltelijk op het nerfen van Stasis. Dit bleek hier en daar toch iets te krachtig te zijn en dat wordt met deze fix nu beter gebalanceerd. Ook met het oog op de Crucible zijn er wat Stasis aanpassingen gedaan.
Uit de onderstaande lijst blijkt dat vooral de Warlock het moet ontgelden, gezien daar de nodige Stasis aanpassingen gedaan worden. Verder worden er nog wat andere issues aangepakt en voor alle details check je het overzicht hier beneden.
Combat
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where the Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle was getting more ammo than intended from ammo bricks.
- Fixed an issue where the Witherhoard damage debuff wasn’t being removed properly.
-
- Witherhoard has now been re-enabled.
AbilitiesStasis
- Fixed exploits with the Warlock Shadebinder Super.
- Stasis breakout damage reduced (110->90hp).
-
- Adjusted the curve that reduces breakout damage using Resilience.
- Increased the damage reduction effect Resilience has so that higher tiers of Resilience are more valuable.
- Caps out at 90 Resilience.
- Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) projectile speed reduced by 20%.
- Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) range reduced (was 28m now 16m).
- Winter’s Wrath (Stasis Warlock Super) duration reduced (was 30s now 24s).
- Winter’s Wrath light attack (Stasis Warlock Super) cost reduced (was 5% per burst, now 4.5% per burst).
- Cold Snap seeker speed reduced by 23%.Against Guardians:
- Cold Snap freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
- Ice Flare Bolts freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
- Penumbral Blast (Stasis Warlock melee) freeze duration lowered (was 4.75s now 1.35s).
- Winter’s Wrath heavy attack (Stasis Warlock Super) no longer affects players who are not encased.
Gameplay and Investment
Rewards
- Fixed an issue where Pinnacle rewards were not dropping at the correct Power.
- Fixed an issue where several repeatable bounties were providing more XP than intended.
Activities
- Fixed an issue on Exodus Crash where the Spider Tank wasn’t spawning.
-
- Exodus Crash has been re-enabled.
General
- Fixed an issue that was causing ARUGULA errors.
- Fixed an issue where Fragment pursuits were purchasable with a full inventory.