

De release van Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ging gepaard met wat balansproblemen in de multiplayer. Bepaalde wapens en scorestreaks bleken wel erg krachtig, terwijl andere juist zo zwak zijn dat ze simpelweg niet de beste optie zijn om te gebruiken. Eerder deze week pakte Treyarch de MP5 al aan, die daarvoor echt wat te sterk was.

Gisterenavond is er een nieuwe update voor Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War uitgebracht en hiermee wordt de balans in de multiplayer nog veel verder verbeterd. Zo zijn de FFAR1 en de M16 van een nerf voorzien, terwijl ook andere wapenklassen worden aangepakt. Verder zijn ook veel scorestreaks aangepast. Veel veranderingen hebben te maken met hoeveel punten je moet verdienen om de scorestreak te kunnen gebruiken, terwijl bijvoorbeeld e Attack Helicopter en de VTOL Escort ook wat sterker zijn gemaakt.

Naast aanpassingen aan de balans heeft de update ook nog andere veranderingen en fixes doorgevoerd en dat lees je allemaal in de patch notes hieronder. De update weegt 6.3 GB op de PlayStation 5 en 3.8 GB op de PlayStation 4.