

Marvel’s Avengers is commercieel gezien niet het succes waar uitgever Square Enix op gehoopt had, maar dat weerhoudt ontwikkelaar Crystal Dynamics er niet van om de game nog zo goed mogelijk te ondersteunen. Zo werd deze week duidelijk dat Kate Bishop volgende maand haar opwachting zal maken en tevens is er nu ook een nieuwe update voor het spel uitgebracht.

Het belangrijkste punt van deze nieuwste update is dat er een pingsysteem in Marvel’s Avengers is geïntroduceerd. Door de community werd er vaak om deze feature gevraagd. Met het pingsysteem kun je objectives, resources, vijanden en andere objecten markeren. Ook kun je het gebruiken om computergestuurde teamgenoten deuren te laten hacken of verwoesten.

Naast de introductie van het pingsysteem zorgt de update ook nog voor de nodige fixes. Lees hieronder alle details.

NEW FEATURES

*UPDATE: The current ping system allows players only to instruct AI teammates to smash and hack doors. We will be implementing additional functionalities in future phases of the ping system, and apologize for the miscommunication.

In patch 1.3.6 we’ve added the ping system so many of you have been requesting!

So how does the system work?

The ping system is accessible by aiming with the trigger and using the reticle to highlight areas or objects you want to ping. Once highlighted, pressing up on the D-pad will activate a ping notification.

When aiming at pingable objects the reticle will turn red, except for when doing a generic location ping. In this case, the reticle will remain white.

Pinging interactive areas like hacking stations or smashable doors will direct your AI companions to run over and do the required action.

Pinged items will remain pinned to the screen and use a distance indicator when they have moved off screen.

All items except enemies will show a ping prompt when targeted. Enemies don’t show this so not to disrupt the flow of combat – but don’t worry, they’ve been marked!

Dismissing a ping is simple – just aim at pinged item and “dismiss” UI will pop up.

It’s worth noting that the ping functionality doesn’t extend to doors which require the Avengers to assemble in order to progress – the player must still engage with those terminals, so that they maintain control over mission progression.

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

Fixed a variety of black screen errors, including: A rare issue where a black screen could occur when vetoing a mission as the timer hits zero. A rare issue where a black screen would occur when attempting to start a mission while players on a strike team are at different progression levels in the campaign. A rare issue where a black screen would occur when attempting a Boss Lair mission another strike team member does not have.

Fixed an issue where players could be knocked out of world on the “Alternate Visions” mission when on their way to fight Taskmaster.

Fixed a rare issue where infinite load times occurred when switching between heroes at the Hero switcher or WAR TABLE.

Fixed a rare issue where loading into the SHIELD Substation Outpost after unlocking it via the campaign resulted in mission chains like “Reigning Supreme” and “Shield Substation Zero” remaining locked, halting Avengers Initiative progress.

Rebalanced enemies in the “Olympia Archive” campaign mission.

ART & ANIMATION

Fixed a rare issue where black squares would populate on Thor’s face when hovering over Major Artifacts.

Fixed an issue where Hulk’s animation would sometimes get stuck when initiating Stranglehold from the air.

MULTIPLAYER & MATCHMAKING

Fixed an issue where a strike team could be stuck in a loading state if another player joined while the host was traveling to an Outpost.

Fixed an issue where “Quick Match as any Hero” could result in multiple Hulks on a single strike team.

COMBAT

Fixed an issue where Iron Man’s Magno-Missiles consumed more intrinsic energy than intended, resulting in the firing of two rockets rather than three.

GEAR, CHALLENGES & REWARDS