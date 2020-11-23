Immortals: Fenyx Rising, de nieuwste game van de makers van Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, is binnenkort onder ons, dus de reclamecampagne draait op volle toeren. Hoog tijd dus dat we ook even wat bijleren over hoe deze game precies ontstaan is, want daar zit wel degelijk een grappig verhaal achter.

Regisseur Scott Phillips onthulde in een interview met Game Informer dat het idee voor Immortals: Fenyx Rising eigenlijk voortkwam uit een toevallige bug die opdook in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Die bug zorgde ervoor dat de bemanningsleden op je schip plots nog maar één oog hadden. Een grappig voorval met vele creatieve gevolgen:

“There was a bug at the time where you’d be sailing on your trireme and instead of having a normal human crew, you’d have a crew of cyclopes. We knew that was wrong for Odyssey, but it also sparked this idea of, ‘Actually it would be quite cool if we can break those historical bonds and just go full force into mythology.’”

“We were using the Greek mythology, but within the limit of the brand and the mythology of the brand more than the Greek mythology. For Immortals Fenyx Rising, it was the other way around: We wanted to embrace the Greek mythology.”