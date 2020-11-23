

Als je een PlayStation 5 hebt en je bent PlayStation Plus abonnee, dan kun je de game Bugsnax geheel kosteloos binnenhalen. Dit vanwege het feit dat de game deze maand gratis is voor alle abonnees. Spelers van de game zullen gemerkt hebben dat er een nieuwe update is uitgerold en het betreft hier versie 1.04.

Deze update richt zich op verschillende kleine bugs en issues, waardoor de game niet overal even duidelijk was. Dit zou nu opgelost moeten zijn. De update is met 1GB niet bijzonder groot en in de changelog hieronder tref je alle details.