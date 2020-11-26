

Volgende week donderdag ligt Immortals: Fenyx Rising in de winkels en met deze aanstaande release in het vooruitzicht heeft Ubisoft de Trophies online gezet op het PlayStation Network. Hierdoor hebben we duidelijk zicht op alle activiteiten die je in de game moet doen om die platinum Trophy te bemachtigen.

Als we het overzicht doornemen, dan ziet het er niet al te ingewikkeld uit. Je zult het verhaal moeten uitspelen en vooral veel zaken moeten upgraden. Hieronder alles op een rijtje, maar er zitten wat lichte spoilers in. Wees dus gewaarschuwd.

Platinum

The End

-Obtain every Trophy.

Goud

Mission Complete

-Defeat Typhon.

Armed and Dangerous

-Fully upgrade everything at the Forge of Hephaistos.

Zilver

Fenyx the Horseman

-Tame all mounts.

To Good Health

-Fully upgrade your Health.

Ornithology

-Acquire all Phoenix skins.

Wing Nut

-Acquire all Wings.

Who’s the Boss?

-Defeat the Mythical Monster bosses.

Hades’s New Neighbor

-Complete 25 Vaults of Tartaros.

Servant to the Gods

-Complete the gods’ side questlines.

More than Twelve Labours

-Complete 36 tasks from Hermes’s Heroic Tasks Board.

Fully Charged

-Fully upgrade your Stamina.

Last Hero Standing

-Defeat all Wraiths in their lairs.

Brons

The Giving Tree

-Meet Aphrodite.

Big Chicken

-Meet Ares.

The Iron Giant

-Meet Hephaistos.

Sassy, Lost Child

-Meet Athena.

God of War

-Complete Ares’s Questline.

Goddess of Wisdom

-Complete Athena’s Questline.

Messenger of the Gods

-Complete Hermes’s Questline.

Goddess of Love

-Complete Aphrodite’s Questline.

God of the Forge

-Complete Hephaistos’s Questline.

Brother Battle

-Defeat Ligyron.

Logs and Monsters

-Chop down 100 large trees.

Bird’s-Eye View

-Unfog the whole map.

Tippy-Top

-Reach the highest point on the island.

The Floor is Lava

-Glide a total of 1,000 meters in one go.

Oceancookie

-Tame an Epic mount.

Among the Stars

-Solve a Constellation Myth Challenge.

Projectile Pro

-Defeat a flying enemy with any thrown object.

C-C-C-Combo

-Reach the final Combo stage.

Your Own Medicine

-Defeat an enemy with their own projectile.

It’s A Bird!

-Perform a 25 hit combo while in air.

Look, No Hands!

-Defeat 10 enemies using traps inside the Vaults of Tartaros.

Wraithless in Battle

-Defeat a Wraith.

Don’t Shoot the Messenger

-Meet Hermes.

Shard Miner

-Destroy 10 Shards Clusters.

Moonlight Treasure

-Open a Night Chest.

Toot or Boot?

-Equip a matching helmet and armor.

From the Ashes

-Find Phosphor.

Not Too Close to the Sun

-Equip new Wings.

One Chore Down

-Complete a task from Hermes’s Heroic Tasks Board at the Hall of the Gods.

Toil and Trouble

-Craft your first Potion.

Potion Professional

-Fully upgrade the Potion tree.

Powered Up

-Fully upgrade the Godly Powers tree.

Show Your Moves

-Fully upgrade the Skills tree.

Weapon Master

-Fully upgrade one weapon to its final tier.

Join the Creed

-Perform 10 Stealth Attacks.

Down in Flames

-Complete Phosphor’s questline.

Beauty’s in the Eye

-Change your appearance at the Hall of the Gods.

Photobomb

-Take a photo.