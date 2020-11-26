

In FIFA 21 zitten ontzettend veel voetballers met hun volledige naam en beeltenis, wat de footie tot een aantrekkelijke game maakt voor de liefhebbers. Het is immers qua licenties op en top verzorgd, wat EA jaar in jaar uit zo zorgvuldig mogelijk tracht te doen. Niets aan de hand zou je denken, totdat voetballers zich plots begonnen af te vragen hoe het kan dat zij in de game zitten zonder daar toestemming voor gegeven te hebben.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was de eerste die zich openlijk afvroeg hoe het zat en hij kon op bijval rekenen van Gareth Bale. FIFpro, die de licenties beheert van verschillende competities werkt hiervoor samen met EA, maar in Italië – waar Ibrahimovic voetbalt – is geen collectief zoals FIFpro aanwezig. Dit betekent dat de licenties per persoon of club afgesloten moeten worden. Hoe dan ook, een legitieme vraag van de voetballer, waarmee hij insinueerde dat EA in overtreding is.

Dit blijkt niet het geval te zijn, want EA Sports heeft in een verklaring aangegeven dat ze alle rechten hebben op de namen en gezichten van spelers om deze te gebruiken in hun games. Deze licenties zijn direct afgesloten bij de clubs, kampioenschappen, teams en individuele voetballers. Daarnaast hebben ze een relatie met FIFpro om licentieproblemen te voorkomen.

Met andere woorden: Ibrahimovic zit ‘legaal’ in de game, want EA heeft zelfs een deal met AC Milan. Er is dus niks aan de hand en de voetballer moet bij zijn club zijn met zijn klachten en niet bij EA of FIFpro.

“We are aware of discussions around licensing of players in EA Sports FIFA. The current situation being played out on social media is an attempt to draw FIFA 21 into a dispute between a number of 3rd parties and has little to do with EA Sports. To be very clear, we have contractual rights to include the likeness of all players currently in our game. As already stated, we acquire these licenses directly from leagues, teams, and individual players. In addition, we work with FIFPro to ensure we can include as many players as we can to create the most authentic game. In these instances, our rights to player likenesses are granted through our club agreement with AC Milan and our long-standing exclusive partnership with the Premier League, which includes all players for Tottenham Hotspur.”