Star Wars: Squadrons is nog niet zo lang uit, maar heeft al verschillende updates gehad. Er is nu alweer een patch beschikbaar en deze neemt een sloot aan veranderingen en verbeteringen met zich mee.

Het meest in het oog springende van update 1.07 voor Star Wars: Squadrons is dat er next-gen features zijn toegevoegd. Alleen is het wel jammer dat EA Motive onderscheid maakt tussen de Xbox Series X|S en de PlayStation 5.

Op de consoles van Microsoft kan je de game met 120 frames per seconde spelen en de Series X heeft een 4K-modus. De PlayStation 5 moet het alleen doen met verbeterde graphics en belichting, geen hogere framerate. Waarom er op de console van Sony geen 120 fps ondersteuning is, is niet duidelijk.

Natuurlijk is dit niet het enige wat de nieuwe update met zich meeneemt. De volledige lijst is als volgt: