

Bij de release van een nieuwe game, of een nieuwe console, gaat eigenlijk altijd wel iets mis. Een combinatie van beide is daarom haast gedoemd om wat oneffenheden te bevatten. NBA 2K21 is geen uitzondering op deze ‘regel’, maar 2K zit er bovenop en brengt nu patch 1.03 uit voor de versies op PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series X.

Naast algemene bugfixes zijn onder andere bepaalde character models verbeterd en is de, inmiddels haast beroemde, glitch waarin spelers van The W plots onzichtbaar werden opgelost. Een volledig overzicht van alles wat deze patch zou moeten oplossen vind je hieronder.